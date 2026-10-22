EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded 'Pathetic' for 'Using Magazine Interview to Reach Out to Royals'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is being mocked for making a "pathetic" attempt to repair his fractured relationship with the royal family through a magazine interview, after publicly declaring he wants to reconcile with his father and brother while appearing to reopen old wounds.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 42, discussed his estrangement from King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, in an interview following his return to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45.
Prince Harry Branded 'Pathetic' Over Royal Reconciliation Plea
Harry suggested he was ready to move beyond years of family conflict – but his remarks about people unwilling to reconcile have raised questions about whether he was indirectly criticizing William.
The interview has also prompted criticism of Harry's decision to discuss sensitive family relationships publicly rather than privately.
Harry told the magazine: "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that's the key point."
He added: "Scars stick around forever but… what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that's something that I would encourage everybody to do."
A Sussex spokesman rejected suggestions that Harry was criticizing his brother.
They said: "It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family."
The representative added: "The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."
'Let Go of the Past' Message Sparks Backlash
Harry also acknowledged grieving the relationships he once enjoyed with Charles and William, describing family estrangement as an experience shared by people from vastly different backgrounds.
He said: "But, for me, there's enough drama in the world – and enough drama in people's lives – to continue with issues with family."
The remarks come as William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, joined Charles and Queen Camilla, 79, for the Sultan of Oman's state visit, highlighting the continued separation between the Sussexes and the monarchy's official engagements.
Harry also suggested speaking publicly about his experiences within the royal household had helped change the atmosphere surrounding his return.
He said: "It's not going to necessarily stop the behavior, but I think the behavior might – my hope that it will – change."
Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Diana and His Royal Rift
Elsewhere, Harry reflected on the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was 36 when she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
He said: "There is a connection still with my mum that I do feel her energy at certain times, in certain parts of my life."
Discussing his military career, Harry described serving in the armed forces as an escape from personal difficulties and the pressures associated with royal life.
He also defended his decision to publish his memoir, Spare, arguing years of intrusive coverage had left him determined to present his own account.
"I find it fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it," Harry noted.
Palace Insider Slams Prince Harry's Public Plea to King Charles and William
A palace source claimed: "There's something rather pathetic about Harry using a glossy magazine interview to send messages to his father and brother. It is not something King Charles or William would see as befitting a royal.
"If he genuinely wants to rebuild those relationships, the obvious thing would have been to approach them privately instead of broadcasting his feelings to the world again.
"Despite the protestations he was not using the interview to refer to his estranged family, it was plainly being used to appeal to them.
"It's difficult to see how publicly discussing the family's problems again is supposed to convince anyone that he's serious about putting the past behind him."
The insider added: "Harry seems to believe that publicly declaring his willingness to reconcile should somehow place the responsibility for fixing everything on Charles and William. But relationships don't work like that. He cannot keep airing his grievances in interviews and then act surprised when the people he's talking about are reluctant to engage.
"From their perspective, every public appeal risks becoming another round of unwanted headlines.
"What makes this particularly frustrating is that Harry talks about forgiveness and moving forward while simultaneously reminding everyone about the damage he believes has been done to him, and doing it publicly, which the royals hate.
"He says he wants peace, but the way he's pursuing it seems almost guaranteed to prolong the argument. At some point, he has to decide whether reconciliation matters more to him than having the final word in public."