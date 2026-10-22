EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded 'Pathetic' for 'Using Magazine Interview to Reach Out to Royals'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 42, discussed his estrangement from King Charles , 77, and Prince William , 44, in an interview following his return to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle , 45.

Prince Harry is being mocked for making a "pathetic" attempt to repair his fractured relationship with the royal family through a magazine interview, after publicly declaring he wants to reconcile with his father and brother while appearing to reopen old wounds.

Harry suggested he was ready to move beyond years of family conflict – but his remarks about people unwilling to reconcile have raised questions about whether he was indirectly criticizing William.

The interview has also prompted criticism of Harry's decision to discuss sensitive family relationships publicly rather than privately.

Harry told the magazine: "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that's the key point."

He added: "Scars stick around forever but… what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that's something that I would encourage everybody to do."

A Sussex spokesman rejected suggestions that Harry was criticizing his brother.

They said: "It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family."

The representative added: "The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."