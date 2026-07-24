EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Virtue Signaling' Parenting After Waleses 'Show Them How It's Done Yet Again'

By contrast, Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, recently released a face-on portrait and behind-the-scenes video of Prince George, 13, as he celebrated becoming a teenager during the family's summer break following Easter in Cornwall.

The images showed George climbing rocks, playing cricket, walking barefoot on the beach, stroking one of the family's dogs and enjoying time with younger brother Prince Louis, eight, while a birthday message thanked well-wishers for their support.

One royal source told us: "The Sussexes often present hiding their children's faces as a moral choice, but many inside royal circles see it as virtue signaling. William and Catherine understand that interest in George comes with his constitutional role, and they are introducing him to public life in a measured, responsible way."

Another palace source added: "The Waleses have, yet again, shown how it is done. George is protected, his appearances are limited and carefully managed, but they also recognize that the public has a legitimate interest in the future King. That balance is part of public service."