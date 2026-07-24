EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Virtue Signaling' Parenting After Waleses 'Show Them How It's Done Yet Again'
July 24 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused by royal insiders of "virtue signaling" over their approach to sharing images of their children after the Prince and Princess of Wales released new birthday photographs and video of Prince George to mark his 13th birthday.
As RadarOnline.com readers will know, Harry, 41, and his wife Markle, 44, have consistently concealed the faces of their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in photographs and videos shared on social media since stepping back from royal duties and moving to California.
George's 13th Birthday
By contrast, Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, recently released a face-on portrait and behind-the-scenes video of Prince George, 13, as he celebrated becoming a teenager during the family's summer break following Easter in Cornwall.
The images showed George climbing rocks, playing cricket, walking barefoot on the beach, stroking one of the family's dogs and enjoying time with younger brother Prince Louis, eight, while a birthday message thanked well-wishers for their support.
One royal source told us: "The Sussexes often present hiding their children's faces as a moral choice, but many inside royal circles see it as virtue signaling. William and Catherine understand that interest in George comes with his constitutional role, and they are introducing him to public life in a measured, responsible way."
Another palace source added: "The Waleses have, yet again, shown how it is done. George is protected, his appearances are limited and carefully managed, but they also recognize that the public has a legitimate interest in the future King. That balance is part of public service."
New Images Released
Earlier in the day of George's 13th, William and Catherine released a new portrait of the future king wearing a suit following Trooping the Colour last month.
The photograph, taken at Kensington Palace by family photographer Matt Porteous, was accompanied by the message: "Happy 13th birthday, George!" Later, an 18-second video was shared with the caption: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!"
The milestone marks an important moment in George's life as he prepares to begin boarding at Eton College in September.
He will follow in the footsteps of William, who attended the Berkshire school, and it will be the first time since 2019 George has attended school without either Princess Charlotte, 11, or Louis.
Future King Prepares
William and Catherine have gradually increased George's exposure to public life through a carefully managed schedule of appearances.
He was most recently seen attending Wimbledon with his family and is not expected to undertake further public engagements until he starts senior school in the fall.
The birthday video showed George smiling and waving while wearing the same Raen sunglasses he previously wore at Wimbledon.
The footage also captured him climbing over coastal rocks, taking a boat ride and spending time outdoors with Louis during the family's holiday.
George has now completed his studies at Lambrook School and will move to Eton after the summer vacation.
As second in line to the throne, his public role is expected to expand gradually over the coming years as William and Catherine continue preparing him for future royal duties.
Royal fans reacted enthusiastically to the new images, with many commenting online that George looked remarkably grown up.
Others reflected on how quickly time had passed since William and Catherine introduced their newborn son to the world outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London in 2013, when the future king made his first public appearance in his parents' arms.'s Hospital in London in 2013, when the future king made his first public appearance in his parents' arms.