They're Back! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance In Europe Since Controversial Megxit

Harry and Megan were welcomed with enthusiastic cheering from the event's competitors at The Hague Park. The event is set to begin Saturday and is scheduled to run through April 22.

Harry was seen wearing a black and white suit, sans tie, while his wife opted for an all-white pantsuit to visit the active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured, or wounded in the line of duty.

Despite this being their first time back as a couple since their public and criticized exit from the U.K., Harry has made a few trips back home on his own. In April 2021, he returned solo for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. He came back again in July 2021 for the unveiling of a statue to honor his late mother, Princess Diana.