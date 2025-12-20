Your tip
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Clinging' to Their Children's Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been 'clinging' to their children’s royal titles for key personal reasons.

Dec. 20 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a dramatic reversal on a long-held decision about their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – prompting speculation over why the couple are now insisting on the children hanging onto the royal titles they once set aside.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the shift followed a crucial conversation with two of Harry's closest relatives and reflects a desire to secure their children's status within the monarchy, even from their home in America.

The Titles They Initially Set Aside

Harry and Meghan made a dramatic reversal on their children’s royal titles.

Since stepping back from royal duties in early 2020, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have slammed the royal family.

And initially, they chose not to use the Prince and Princess titles their children were entitled to from birth – a decision that surprised many in The Firm.

But in 2023, the couple formally adopted their children's princely and princess designations, prompting a flurry of questions about what motivated the change.

Prior to this, the children were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

A palace source said the couple's decision to embrace the titles surprised royal watchers, recalling the late Queen had been "as angry as I've ever seen her" when they chose the name Lilibet for their daughter, as it was drawn from the Queen's private childhood nickname.

Influence of Beatrice and Eugenie

Sources said a conversation with Beatrice and Eugenie influenced their decision.

And palace insiders now say the conversation that changed their minds came with Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

"Harry and Meghan understood that keeping the titles would benefit the children in more than just name," a source said.

"It's not about status alone – it's about access, opportunities, and giving Archie and Lilibet a clear position within the royal structure if they need it in the future."

Another source added: "Harry and Meghan were determined to cling on to their children's royal titles. "Meghan felt it would be advantageous for both her children and also herself."

She developed surprisingly close ties with some royals, particularly Beatrice and Eugenie, and saw how useful a title can be for navigating certain social and professional circles. That's why they are so intent on retaining them."

Eligibility Through Succession

Harry and Meghan used the titles to secure their children’s place within the royal structure.

Under historic Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917, only the sovereign's children, male-line grandchildren, and the eldest son of the heir apparent were automatically entitled to princely designations.

As great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, were initially ineligible for the honors.

But with King Charles III's succession, they qualified as grandchildren of the monarch, meaning Archie and Lilibet could officially be known as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The Royal Family website subsequently updated their entries in the line of succession, reflecting the delayed recognition.

Balancing Identity and Opportunity

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Thomas has not seen Meghan since she wed Prince Harry in 2018.

The choice to formalize their children's royal status underscores the couple's ongoing navigation of life between private and public roles.

It comes as Harry and Meghan continue to manage their post-royal careers and maintain a balance between family life in California and their ongoing ties to the monarchy.

One royal expert said: "The Sussexes have often caught people off guard with choices about their children, occasionally stirring debate."

Their latest decision to keep the royal titles fits that pattern – it reflects a careful balancing of identity, heritage, and future opportunities."

