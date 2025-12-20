EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Clinging' to Their Children's Royal Titles

Since stepping back from royal duties in early 2020, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have slammed the royal family.

And initially, they chose not to use the Prince and Princess titles their children were entitled to from birth – a decision that surprised many in The Firm.

But in 2023, the couple formally adopted their children's princely and princess designations, prompting a flurry of questions about what motivated the change.

Prior to this, the children were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

A palace source said the couple's decision to embrace the titles surprised royal watchers, recalling the late Queen had been "as angry as I've ever seen her" when they chose the name Lilibet for their daughter, as it was drawn from the Queen's private childhood nickname.