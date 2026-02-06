EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Now a Henpecked House Hubby' With Meghan 'Wearing the Trousers' in Their Mansion

Six years after stepping back as a working royal in January 2020, Harry is living far from the ceremonial structure of the U.K., raising his kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Markle in Montecito.

The move was framed as the pair's bid for independence and privacy, but new accounts suggest the Duke of Sussex is still adjusting to a life in which traditional roles have been reversed and his wife increasingly "wears the trousers" in their relationship.

One source said Harry's California life comes with mixed emotions.

"Harry barely leaves the house now and cleans, tidies, and looks after his and Meghan's children," the insider added.

While he enjoys the domestic bliss, being the "house hubby" is leading him to question his masculinity and traditional gender roles.