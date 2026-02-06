EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Now a Henpecked House Hubby' With Meghan 'Wearing the Trousers' in Their Mansion
Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is being described by royal watchers as having settled into a sharply different domestic balance in California, where friends tell RadarOnline.com he has embraced life as a hands-on parent while Meghan Markle has emerged as the driving professional force inside their Montecito mansion.
But critics said it amounts to the prince, 41, being reduced to a "henpecked house hubby" while Markle is the "trouser-wearing breadwinner" in the family, thanks to her As Ever brand and content deals.
Prince Harry Questioning His Masculinity?
Six years after stepping back as a working royal in January 2020, Harry is living far from the ceremonial structure of the U.K., raising his kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Markle in Montecito.
The move was framed as the pair's bid for independence and privacy, but new accounts suggest the Duke of Sussex is still adjusting to a life in which traditional roles have been reversed and his wife increasingly "wears the trousers" in their relationship.
One source said Harry's California life comes with mixed emotions.
"Harry barely leaves the house now and cleans, tidies, and looks after his and Meghan's children," the insider added.
While he enjoys the domestic bliss, being the "house hubby" is leading him to question his masculinity and traditional gender roles.
From Royal Timetables to Domestic Routine
The source added the duke's daily life is now "definitely" centered on childcare and routine rather than public duty.
Another insider stressed the contrast with Harry's former life remains stark.
They said: "When Harry was a working royal, his life was dictated by timetables, security protocols, and constant oversight. Every movement was planned, and once he returned to palace grounds, his freedom effectively ended."
That sense of being permanently managed has disappeared in California.
The insider added the absence of structure has brought challenges for the prince.
"What tends to get overlooked is that Harry was shaped by the military as much as by royalty," the source noted. "Discipline, hierarchy, and a clear sense of duty are fundamental to who he is, and those elements are largely absent from his day-to-day life in Montecito."
According to those close to him, that loss of formal purpose has left Harry drifting professionally.
Prince Harry 'Focused on Raising His Children'
One royal expert said the power dynamic inside the Sussex household has become increasingly clear.
They added: "In the UK, Harry operated within a clearly defined framework. His role came with formal duties, scheduled appearances, and a sense of institutional purpose. In California, he has yet to establish a comparable professional identity.
"Instead, he has focused on raising his children and taking on the role of a deeply involved parent, while Meghan has become the primary earner."
That shift has fueled commentary Harry has become, as one source put it, "a house husband who has swapped royal duties for school runs."
Another source told us: "The idea of Harry as the spare has been transformed. He is no longer defined by his place in the line of succession but by a life in which his public presence has taken a back seat to Meghan's professional momentum and ambitions."
Despite his upbringing in the royal "fishbowl," Harry is said to remain uncomfortable with celebrity culture in California.
A source said, "Despite years in California, Harry remains uncomfortable with the performative nature of Hollywood life. He has long struggled with intense social anxiety, and public exposure does not come naturally to him. Meghan, by contrast, is far more at ease operating in that world."
A California-based acquaintance also said the dynamic suits Markle.
"Meghan is naturally decisive and outward-facing, comfortable taking the lead in public and professional settings," they confided.
"Harry, by contrast, seems far more content operating out of the spotlight, devoting his energy to family life and the day-to-day rhythms of home."