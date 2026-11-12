EXCLUSIVE: Calls Grow for Prince Harry to Make Shock Return to Official Royal Duties

Prince Harry is facing renewed calls to return to official royal duties after his latest high-profile appearance in Europe reignited debate about whether the monarchy could benefit from bringing the estranged duke back into the fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 42, appeared at the European Parliament in Brussels alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, to highlight the dangers of online harm to children.

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Prince Harry's Potential Royal Return

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is facing renewed calls to return to official royal duties.

His prominent role at the event has prompted fresh discussion about whether he should resume public responsibilities for the royal family, six years after the couple stepped down as working royals and relocated to California. Palace sources say Harry's current position between celebrity activism and his inherited royal status is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. One insider claimed: "There is an increasingly persuasive argument that Harry has far more to offer the royal family than he does operating permanently outside it. Whatever people think about the circumstances of his departure, he remains one of the most recognizable members of the monarchy and has an ability to connect with people that cannot easily be replicated.

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What Prince Harry Brought the Monarchy

Source: MEGA Palace insiders argue Prince Harry still has much to offer the monarchy.

"His latest appearance demonstrated that he can still command international attention for serious causes. The question being asked is whether it makes sense for the institution to continue without someone who possesses those qualities when there are so many demands on the remaining working royals. "The royal family has become a considerably smaller operation, but the expectations placed upon it haven't diminished. There are only so many engagements the senior royals can undertake, and Harry was once an enormously effective representative of the institution." "He brought energy, humor and a sense of spontaneity to occasions that might otherwise have struggled to attract public attention. There is a feeling that the monarchy could make better use of those strengths rather than allowing them to remain permanently outside the royal household," the insider noted. "Bringing him back would be complicated, but the potential benefits are increasingly difficult to dismiss.

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King Charles Faces a Difficult Decision

Source: MEGA King Charles would face challenges rebuilding trust with Prince Harry, sources claim.

"Charles would have to separate his feelings as a father from his responsibilities as monarch, and that would be an extraordinarily difficult balancing act. There has been considerable hurt on both sides, and nobody should underestimate how much trust would need to be rebuilt." The source continued, "But circumstances change, families evolve, and arrangements that once seemed impossible can become worth reconsidering. A carefully managed return would not necessarily mean forgetting everything that happened. It could simply mean recognizing that Harry still has something meaningful to contribute and finding a way for him to do so within clearly established boundaries. "Harry occupies an unusual position because he has stepped away from the monarchy without ever really escaping its influence over his public identity. Much of the attention surrounding his charitable appearances comes from the fact that he is the King's son, rather than simply another campaigner. "That creates a difficult situation in which he retains the visibility associated with royalty but none of the official responsibilities that traditionally accompany it. There is an argument that returning to a defined public role could provide greater clarity for Harry, the palace and the organizations that want to work with him."

Could Prince Harry Return Without Meghan Markle?

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Source: MEGA Sources suggested Prince Harry could resume royal responsibilities without Meghan Markle joining him.