Prince George
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 2.0 — Prince George and Set of 'Young Guns' Are Being Lined up to 'Future Proof' Scandal-Mired Monarchy

Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

George and young royals are positioned to safeguard monarchy from scandals.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Prince George and a new generation of "young guns" are being positioned to future-proof a scandal-mired monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

George, 12, is being quietly groomed to lead a new generation of royals as the Palace seeks to stabilize the institution after years of turmoil involving Andrew Windsor's association with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry's public criticism of the family, according to royal insiders.

Prince George Eased In for Stability

Photo of Prince George and Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

George joined the Festival of Remembrance with the royal family.

The shift towards the younger generation of royals became visible during the recent Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, where George joined King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 78, and his mother, Kate Middleton, in the royal box.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, was returning from engagements in Brazil, leaving his eldest son to represent the family at one of the most high-profile events of the royal calendar.

The arrangement offered, according to sources, a glimpse of the monarchy's future shape: a streamlined institution anchored by the Wales children and supported by a select group of younger Windsors as the family distances itself from scandals that have eroded public trust.

One senior royal source said: "Everyone knows the next generation has to symbolize a clean break. Prince George is being eased in slowly because he offers stability without any of the old complications."

Streamlined Monarchy Relies on the Wales Children

Photo of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Source: MEGA

George joined many royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

At the event, George appeared calm and composed as he stood alongside his mother, whose growing prominence during recent royal engagements has underscored the family's emphasis on stability.

Behind them sat Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, whose children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, are also expected to play supporting roles in the years ahead.

The monarchy's reliance on a smaller working roster – accelerated by Charles's long-signaled preference for a "leaner" institution – coincides with a steep decline in public confidence in the institution.

Only 51 percent of Britons now believe the monarchy is important to the UK, compared with 86 percent in the mid-1980s. A source said, "Princess Charlotte is likely to stand out. She already comes across as the one who takes charge among the three Wales children."

They added Prince Louis "naturally draws attention," and could easily grow into a prominent public presence.

Future Roles for Younger Windsors

Photo of the Royal Family
Source: MEGA

Insiders said George, Charlotte, and Louis would lead the 'Royal Family 2.0.'

The future roles of George's siblings, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, will largely depend on William's vision for a modern monarchy.

An insider added: "It may be that Charlotte and Louis don't become full-time working royals, "but they could step in when needed and otherwise live fairly private lives, if that proves possible."

Louise and James, though not first cousins of George, may find themselves drawn into more public-facing roles, particularly given the estrangement of Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, in California.

Louise could end up performing a charity or military role, as military interests seem to be in her blood, insiders say.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 4, and Princess Eugenie's sons August, 4, and Ernest, 2, are not expected to take on official duties, though Beatrice, 37, remains one of the King's Counsellors of State.

Their presence, like that of Zara Tindall's three children, is likely to be limited to major ceremonial occasions.

Steering the Monarchy Away from Scandal

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the ceremony with the children.

Royal commentators note even those who will never become working royals remain potential assets in a modernized monarchy.

A source said: "With the Royal family so slimmed down, many charities would gladly take on patrons they've lost. There's a huge amount of space for the younger generation to step in if they choose."

The younger cohort of Windsors – from Albert Windsor, 18, to Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 23 – continue to build careers in fashion, design and the arts while maintaining intermittent public roles.

But the core of the future remains clear. One insider said: "George, Charlotte, and Louis are being shaped as the heart of Royal Family 2.0 – the generation expected to steer the monarchy away from scandal and into something the public can believe in again."

