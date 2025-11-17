EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 2.0 — Prince George and Set of 'Young Guns' Are Being Lined up to 'Future Proof' Scandal-Mired Monarchy

The shift towards the younger generation of royals became visible during the recent Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, where George joined King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 78, and his mother, Kate Middleton, in the royal box.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, was returning from engagements in Brazil, leaving his eldest son to represent the family at one of the most high-profile events of the royal calendar.

The arrangement offered, according to sources, a glimpse of the monarchy's future shape: a streamlined institution anchored by the Wales children and supported by a select group of younger Windsors as the family distances itself from scandals that have eroded public trust.

One senior royal source said: "Everyone knows the next generation has to symbolize a clean break. Prince George is being eased in slowly because he offers stability without any of the old complications."