EXCLUSIVE: Prince George's Unusual Royal Family Nickname Finally Revealed

The informal name reflects Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and their efforts to give their eldest son an upbringing that resembles that of other children wherever possible.

Rather than emphasizing his royal status among classmates, George has reportedly been encouraged to develop ordinary friendships and participate in school activities without unnecessary attention.

Another insider claimed: "George has always been encouraged to see himself as just another boy when he's at school, and that seems to have helped him develop a really strong circle of friends. He's naturally sociable, gets along well with other children, and doesn't appear to expect any special treatment because of his position.

"The people around him are far more interested in having fun with him than worrying about the fact that he will one day be king. What's particularly refreshing is how little importance his friends attach to his royal background."

The source noted, "To them, he's simply George, someone they can joke around with, share experiences with and occasionally tease in the same way they would any other classmate. The nickname is a perfect example of that. It would be difficult to imagine anything less grand than naming a future monarch after a packet of cheap tea bags loved by British builders and ordinary families, but that's precisely why it has stuck.