EXCLUSIVE: Prince George's Unusual Royal Family Nickname Finally Revealed
Oct. 18 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince George has an unexpectedly ordinary nickname behind palace doors, with Britain's future king reportedly known as "P.G." after a popular British tea brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 13-year-old prince, who is second in line to the throne, is said to have acquired the unusual nickname while attending Thomas's Battersea School in London.
Insiders say classmates initially called him "P.G.," using his royal initials, before transforming the abbreviation into "P.G. Tips," a reference to the household tea brand.
The name has now apparently followed him home to Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, where relatives and close friends are said to have adopted the shortened moniker.
A source said: "The nickname originated among George's classmates and became part of his everyday life despite his extraordinary position within the monarchy. It is a reference to how his parents are trying to keep him 'normal' and give him normal food and drink as they strive to keep his feet on the ground."
Prince William and Princess Catherine Encourage a Normal Upbringing
The informal name reflects Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and their efforts to give their eldest son an upbringing that resembles that of other children wherever possible.
Rather than emphasizing his royal status among classmates, George has reportedly been encouraged to develop ordinary friendships and participate in school activities without unnecessary attention.
Another insider claimed: "George has always been encouraged to see himself as just another boy when he's at school, and that seems to have helped him develop a really strong circle of friends. He's naturally sociable, gets along well with other children, and doesn't appear to expect any special treatment because of his position.
"The people around him are far more interested in having fun with him than worrying about the fact that he will one day be king. What's particularly refreshing is how little importance his friends attach to his royal background."
The source noted, "To them, he's simply George, someone they can joke around with, share experiences with and occasionally tease in the same way they would any other classmate. The nickname is a perfect example of that. It would be difficult to imagine anything less grand than naming a future monarch after a packet of cheap tea bags loved by British builders and ordinary families, but that's precisely why it has stuck.
"William and Catherine have worked incredibly hard to make sure George grows up with a sense of normality, despite knowing that his future will be anything but ordinary. They want him to experience genuine friendships with people who appreciate him for his personality rather than his title, and the fact that his classmates also feel comfortable enough to give him a ridiculous nickname suggests they've been quite successful."
They added, "There's something rather endearing about the idea that a boy who will eventually inherit the throne can still be brought down to earth by his friends calling him P.G. or Tips. It shows that within his own circle, the usual royal formalities simply don't apply. George can enjoy being a child without constantly being reminded of the enormous responsibilities waiting for him later in life.
"His parents understand that these friendships and experiences will become increasingly precious as he gets older and his public duties begin to grow. For now, though, he's surrounded by people who treat him with the same affection, humor and occasional mischief that any other child would recognize. That's exactly the kind of environment William and Catherine have always wanted for him."
Royal Family Members Have Affectionate Nicknames
The Wales household is understood to embrace other affectionate family nicknames.
Catherine has previously been heard calling Prince Louis, eight, "Lou Bugs," while Princess Charlotte, 11, is reportedly known as "Lottie" or "Poppet" within the family.
The tradition extends to older generations, including King Charles, 77, who is said to have affectionately been addressed as "Old Bean" by his younger sister, Princess Anne, 76.
Even William and Catherine have embraced playful names during their relationship.
Catherine is said to have referred to William as "Big Willie," while sources say the prince previously used the nickname "Babykins" for his wife during the earlier stages of their romance.
George, who was born in July 2013, became second in line to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.