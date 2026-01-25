Ex-Prince Andrew Skipped Eugenie's 11th Birthday at Disneyland to Party with Pedophile Financier Jeffrey Epstein at His Beach Mansion, Insider Claims
Jan. 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly remained at Jeffrey Epstein's Florida beach house instead of attending Princess Eugenie's 11th birthday celebration at Disneyland Paris, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who spent four years researching the former Duke of York for his biography Entitled, described what he called Andrew's pattern of questionable behavior and associations during the period surrounding the 2001 family celebration.
Andrew's Decision
According to Lownie, Andrew chose to extend his stay with Epstein after spending time in New York with Ghislaine Maxwell, rather than return to France for his daughter's birthday.
He wrote that Andrew opted to stay at Epstein's property "rather than return" for Eugenie's party after spending "three days in New York with [convicted sex abuser] Ghislaine Maxwell."
Photographs of Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice smiling alongside their mother, Sarah Ferguson, at Disneyland were widely circulated at the time, prompting public speculation about Andrew's absence from the family event.
Fergie's Growing Unease
Lownie also reported that Ferguson, who separated from Andrew in 1992, expressed growing unease about her former husband's friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.
Citing a friend of the former Duchess of York, Lownie wrote: "Fergie and a lot of other people who love Andrew believe that this friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein has become really dangerous."
He added that Ferguson felt a sense of "jealousy that she had lost her influence over Andrew" and worried about how the association affected both her reputation and financial opportunities in the United States.
Lownie wrote that she shared "a growing concern about the company her ex-husband was keeping and how it was impacting her own reputation - and money-making opportunities in America."
Another friend quoted in the book claimed Epstein and Maxwell were exploiting Andrew's status. "He is so innocent and naive that he doesn't realise they have ulterior motives," the friend said.
A separate source described the situation as beneficial publicity for Epstein and Maxwell, saying: "One has to think that this is all great promotion for Ghislaine and Epstein, who's a real wheeler-dealer."
Epstein's Home
Lownie said efforts were made to distance Andrew from Epstein, including arranging access to American businesswoman Lynn Rothschild's New York apartment so he would stay there instead of Epstein's home.
Ferguson also reportedly instructed her PR team to brief the press that Maxwell held an "increasing hold on her ex-husband."
King Charles later stripped Andrew of his royal titles amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to Epstein. Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that Eugenie has "cut off contact" with her father.
A source told the outlet: "There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off."