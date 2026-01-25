Ex-Prince Andrew Skipped Eugenie's 11th Birthday at Disneyland to Party with Pedophile Financier Jeffrey Epstein at His Beach Mansion, Insider Claims

Lownie also reported that Ferguson, who separated from Andrew in 1992, expressed growing unease about her former husband's friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

Citing a friend of the former Duchess of York, Lownie wrote: "Fergie and a lot of other people who love Andrew believe that this friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein has become really dangerous."

He added that Ferguson felt a sense of "jealousy that she had lost her influence over Andrew" and worried about how the association affected both her reputation and financial opportunities in the United States.

Lownie wrote that she shared "a growing concern about the company her ex-husband was keeping and how it was impacting her own reputation - and money-making opportunities in America."

Another friend quoted in the book claimed Epstein and Maxwell were exploiting Andrew's status. "He is so innocent and naive that he doesn't realise they have ulterior motives," the friend said.

A separate source described the situation as beneficial publicity for Epstein and Maxwell, saying: "One has to think that this is all great promotion for Ghislaine and Epstein, who's a real wheeler-dealer."