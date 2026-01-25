Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew Skipped Eugenie's 11th Birthday at Disneyland to Party with Pedophile Financier Jeffrey Epstein at His Beach Mansion, Insider Claims

Composite photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew skipped Princess Eugenie’s 11th birthday celebration at Disneyland Paris to remain at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida beach house.

Profile Image

Jan. 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly remained at Jeffrey Epstein's Florida beach house instead of attending Princess Eugenie's 11th birthday celebration at Disneyland Paris, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who spent four years researching the former Duke of York for his biography Entitled, described what he called Andrew's pattern of questionable behavior and associations during the period surrounding the 2001 family celebration.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Decision

prince andrew skipped eugenie birthday disneyland jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Lownie writes that Andrew chose to stay with Epstein 'rather than return' to his daughter's party.

According to Lownie, Andrew chose to extend his stay with Epstein after spending time in New York with Ghislaine Maxwell, rather than return to France for his daughter's birthday.

He wrote that Andrew opted to stay at Epstein's property "rather than return" for Eugenie's party after spending "three days in New York with [convicted sex abuser] Ghislaine Maxwell."

Photographs of Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice smiling alongside their mother, Sarah Ferguson, at Disneyland were widely circulated at the time, prompting public speculation about Andrew's absence from the family event.

Article continues below advertisement

Fergie's Growing Unease

prince andrew skipped eugenie birthday disneyland jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Photos from the birthday event showed Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Lownie also reported that Ferguson, who separated from Andrew in 1992, expressed growing unease about her former husband's friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

Citing a friend of the former Duchess of York, Lownie wrote: "Fergie and a lot of other people who love Andrew believe that this friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein has become really dangerous."

He added that Ferguson felt a sense of "jealousy that she had lost her influence over Andrew" and worried about how the association affected both her reputation and financial opportunities in the United States.

Lownie wrote that she shared "a growing concern about the company her ex-husband was keeping and how it was impacting her own reputation - and money-making opportunities in America."

Another friend quoted in the book claimed Epstein and Maxwell were exploiting Andrew's status. "He is so innocent and naive that he doesn't realise they have ulterior motives," the friend said.

A separate source described the situation as beneficial publicity for Epstein and Maxwell, saying: "One has to think that this is all great promotion for Ghislaine and Epstein, who's a real wheeler-dealer."

Epstein's Home

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
exclusive meghan markle brutal plan princess diana jewelry divorce

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has Brutal Plan' for Her Princess Diana Jewelry if She and Harry Divorce — And It's Been 'Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski'

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Sundance Film Festival After London Court Appearance

prince andrew skipped eugenie birthday disneyland jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson grew increasingly concerned about Andrew’s friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

Lownie said efforts were made to distance Andrew from Epstein, including arranging access to American businesswoman Lynn Rothschild's New York apartment so he would stay there instead of Epstein's home.

Ferguson also reportedly instructed her PR team to brief the press that Maxwell held an "increasing hold on her ex-husband."

King Charles later stripped Andrew of his royal titles amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to Epstein. Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that Eugenie has "cut off contact" with her father.

A source told the outlet: "There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.