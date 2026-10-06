Jim Bakker Dead: Scandal-Hit Preacher and Televangelist Dies Aged 86

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bakker's death was confirmed by his wife Lori following his passing on Monday.

She wrote: "It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening."

Lori said Bakker's final moments were filled with faith after he devoted 66 years of his life to preaching the gospel.

"He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend and the man I was honoured to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry," she added.

His cause of death was not immediately clear.

Bakker was best known for hosting The PTL Club, short for The Praise the Lord Club, a popular Christian television show that aired from the 1970s through the late 1980s, as well as developing Heritage USA, the now-defunct Christian theme park.