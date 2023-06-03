Portland Serial Killer: Six Women All Aged Under 40 Found Dead Within 100 Miles of Each Other

The first victim was found on February 19, while the most recent was discovered on May 7. Authorities so far have only released the cause of one of the victim's deaths believing that she died due to blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

Police are still trying to determine what the women have in common to help narrow down potential targets. Three local police departments are working together on the case to determine whether the deaths could all be connected.

The victims' families are also starting to go public, fearing the killer will target more women.