EXCLUSIVE: Pope Leo's Cancer Diagnosis Raises Questions About His Future

Renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com that Pope Leo may have a genetic predisposition to cancer, noting that his mother, Mildred Martinez, died of the disease at age 78 in 1990.

In another cruel twist, the pontiff's older brother, Louis Prevost, 74, is reportedly hospitalized in Florida battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood plasma cells.

"Let's hope that he has the strength, courage and support to make it through to Christmas and long afterwards," said Dr. Fischer, who has not treated Leo. "When a cancer is large enough to be seen in scans, it means that it has spread to other parts of the body and metastasized.

"The lung filters all the blood of the body every five minutes, so that means cancer cells are going from his lungs and circulating throughout his body. Hopefully, his body can recognize the invasive cells, and his immune system will eat up the cancerous cells."