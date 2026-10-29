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EXCLUSIVE: Pope Leo's Cancer Diagnosis Raises Questions About His Future

Pope Leo's health faces fresh scrutiny as unverified cancer claims fuel concern and speculation.
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo's health faces fresh scrutiny as unverified cancer claims fuel concern and speculation.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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In a devastating blow to the millions of Roman Catholics around the world, Pope Leo XIV is suffering from lung cancer that was discovered during a recent surgery – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal medical experts fear the beloved pontiff may be dead by Christmas.

The cancer diagnosis comes just 17 months after Chicago-born Leo, 71, made history when he was elected the first American pope in May 2025 – and despite surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, doctors fear the insidious disease may have already spread to other parts of his body.

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Pope Leo's Family Cancer History Raises Health Concerns

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Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery for lung cancer.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery for lung cancer.

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Renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com that Pope Leo may have a genetic predisposition to cancer, noting that his mother, Mildred Martinez, died of the disease at age 78 in 1990.

In another cruel twist, the pontiff's older brother, Louis Prevost, 74, is reportedly hospitalized in Florida battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood plasma cells.

"Let's hope that he has the strength, courage and support to make it through to Christmas and long afterwards," said Dr. Fischer, who has not treated Leo. "When a cancer is large enough to be seen in scans, it means that it has spread to other parts of the body and metastasized.

"The lung filters all the blood of the body every five minutes, so that means cancer cells are going from his lungs and circulating throughout his body. Hopefully, his body can recognize the invasive cells, and his immune system will eat up the cancerous cells."

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Vatican officials have not disclosed the stage of Pope Leo XIV's reported cancer.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Vatican officials have not disclosed the stage of Pope Leo XIV's reported cancer.

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The pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma – the most common type of lung cancer, which is more treatable when caught early – following a 90-minute procedure at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove a growth.

While the Vatican said the pontiff is in a "good mood," officials have declined to reveal the stage of his disease.

It also remains unclear whether Leo will require additional treatment following the Oct. 13 surgery.

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Pope Leo's Brother Battles Cancer

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Deborah Prevost said her husband Louis and Pope Leo XIV spoke before Louis entered a skin cancer clinical trial.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Deborah Prevost said her husband Louis and Pope Leo XIV spoke before Louis entered a skin cancer clinical trial.

Louis' wife, Deborah Prevost, told CBS that her husband and his papal brother spoke before Louis entered a clinical trial for skin cancer.

"The pope called to let us know what would be happening," Deborah said. "We keep praying, keeping spirits up for both of them."

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