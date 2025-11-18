Your tip
Pop Singer Kiki Kramer Has Released Her New Single 'Shot in the Dark'

Source: Supplied

Nov. 18 2025

Pop singer Kiki Kramer has released her new single “Shot in the Dark,” accompanied by an official music video directed by the legendary Marc Klasfeld.

Using witty lyrics and a catchy sound, the song pokes into the messy side of modern dating.

"Kramer describes the track as “a campy, mid‑tempo ballad about willingly signing up to be someone’s rebound.

“You know nothing long‑term will come of it, but you still say ‘f*** it — what if?’ and go along with it anyway.”

The track pairs a deceptively upbeat and cutesy vocal line with a melancholic guitar‑driven outro, revealing “the quiet tragedy of sacrificing your own emotional needs just to feel wanted - all masked beneath an air of free‑spirited spontaneity.”

Inspired by New York City nightlife, kawaii fashion, astrology, and the dating perils of the i‑Generation, Kramer’s style blends vulnerability, internet culture, and heartbreak into sharp, self‑aware pop storytelling.

Her debut single, “Relevant,” introduced her as one of pop music’s most intriguing new voices and earned praise from outlets including Glamglare and Imprint Magazine.

“Relevant” surpassed 600,000 combined audio and video views, landed on SiriusXM’s Pop Off!, featured across multiple MTV platforms, and played in thousands of retail stores in 160 countries.

Following that success, Kramer sold out club shows in New York City and Los Angeles and reached 45,000 new TikTok followers in just a month.

Originally from Northern California, Kramer studied drama at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before taking a leave to pursue music full-time. After her mother’s passing, she immersed herself in New York nightlife and built a grassroots following.

She now works with former Geffen/MCA Records executive Jordan Schur’s Suretone Records.

Her forthcoming single continues the blend of hyper‑pop energy and indie pop.

She prepares to release a full debut album in 2026 that explores craving connection, relevance, and love in a world that never stops scrolling.

