Washington Police Shoot and Kill 64 Cockfighting Roosters

Deputies in Yakima County, Washington, reportedly made the decision to shoot and kill former cockfighting roosters instead of sending them to animal sanctuaries because they feared the birds would be moved in the dead of night if they were left on the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In April 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 34 indictments on charges stemming from a large cockfighting ring located in eastern Washington. These charges included cockfighting, money laundering, and attempted to kill witnesses.