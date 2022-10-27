Police Searching For 37-Year-Old Texas Man Who Escaped Prison While On Work Detail At Nearby Cemetery
Texas police and other authorities are searching for a man who managed to escape prison while on work detail, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
37-year-old Brandon Hogan reportedly escaped the Coryell County Jail in Gatesville, Texas on September 26, 2022. He was serving on a work detail at a nearby cemetery when he made his escape.
According to Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, multiple law enforcement agencies in the Central Texas area are now working together to track down the 37-year-old.
Hogan has managed to evade capture for over one month despite the law enforcement’s diligent searching.
Scott Williams, the Sheriff of Coryell County and who spoke to On Patrol: Live’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin, explained that Hogan jumped a cemetery fence and disappeared into the brush before prison guards noticed he had escaped.
“They were cleaning up a cemetery and the jailor and work crew boss had just checked on him,” Sheriff Williams said. “He has ties to some pretty bad people, and somebody is hiding him, so he could move throughout the country.”
Sheriff Williams also reported that the woods around the cemetery are thick and that although police units arrived within seven or eight minutes of Hogan’s escape, the convict had a head start on his getaway.
Hogan is considered armed and dangerous and has a criminal history that includes startling convictions such as theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, continuous family violence and criminal mischief.
The escaped convict also reportedly has a history of violent tendencies, including one instance where he nearly killed a family member after strangling the victim to the point of unconsciousness.
Hogan is 37-years-old, 5’ 10”, 170 lbs., has light balding hair and a series of tattoos on both his arms, his right shoulder and across his chest.
On Patrol: Live and Coryell County Sheriff Williams instructs viewers to call Texas Crime Stoppers with any information on Hogan’s whereabouts at 1-800-252-TIPS or 1-800-252-8477.
On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/