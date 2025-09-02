Police Launch Desperate Search for Man's Head After Decapitated Corpse Found in Tiger Mauling

Police have launched a gruesome search for a man's head after he believed to killed in a tiger attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Local police began searching for the head after the body of Krishna Prasad Sharma, 55, was discovered in Nepal's Madhesh province.

The 55-year-old man reportedly went missing after he ventured into the Adhabhar forest on a scooter in search of fodder for his cattle on August 27 and never returned.