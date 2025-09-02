Police Launch Desperate Search for Man's Head After Decapitated Corpse Found in Tiger Mauling
Police have launched a gruesome search for a man's head after he believed to killed in a tiger attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Local police began searching for the head after the body of Krishna Prasad Sharma, 55, was discovered in Nepal's Madhesh province.
The 55-year-old man reportedly went missing after he ventured into the Adhabhar forest on a scooter in search of fodder for his cattle on August 27 and never returned.
Police Discover Decapitated Body in Nepal's Madhesh Province
Sharma's family raised alarm when he did not return and contacted local authorities.
A search conducted by local police and military resulted in the discovery of his brutalized remains; however, his head has yet to be located.
While authorities believed he died after being mauled a tiger, an investigation into the bizarre situation remains active and ongoing.
The horrific discovery and search for Sharma's head comes as Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recently announced the country's tiger population has exploded following a successful conservation project.
Nepal Prime Minister Addresses Tiger Population
While animal welfare warriors and conservationists applauded the project, which saw Nepal's tiger population triple in 12-years, the prime minister suggested the effort has gone too far – and civilian lives are now at risk.
At an event in December 2024 to review the country's COP29 efforts, Oli said: "In such a small country, we have more than 350 tigers… We can't have so many tigers and let them eat up humans."
Government data collected between 2019 and 2023 reportedly revealed an estimated 40 people were killed in tiger attacks and 15 others were injured, though individual communities claimed the numbers are much larger.
Prime Minister Suggests Gifting Tigers Away
Oli noted, "For us, 150 tigers are enough," hinting the country would be willing to gift the big cats to foreign nations as gifts as they straddle the thin line between conservation efforts and public safety.
He added: "People love to keep birds like falcons and peacocks as pets, so why not tigers? That would boost their status too."
Down from a low of 121 in 2010, the Nepal tiger popular climbed up to 355 in 2022. Conservationists have attributed population growth to a crack down on poaching, expanding national parks and creating a wildlife buffer zone with neighboring India.
Experts claimed wildlife roaming outside the buffer zones in search of prey may be to blame for an increase in attacks on humans.
Buffer zones are typically forested areas between national parks and wildlife refuge centers and villages. Roads cutting through these areas make them accessible for humans to collect firewood and fodder for cattle, such as the case in Sharma's death, but are also areas tigers utilize for hunting.
Zoologist Karan Shah said: "So far, (Nepal's) focus seems to be on winning international attention, while ignoring the impact on communities living around national parks and protected areas."
Shah argued the tiger popular should not be "an ecological or scientific issue" but rather a social one to prevent grieving communities from turning against conservation efforts.