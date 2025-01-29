Poker Tournaments vs Cash Games – Understanding the Key Differences

Poker is one of the oldest games around and has been played for generations all over the world. Over the years, the game of poker has remained relatively the same, with the core rules and gameplay staying the same despite the length of time it’s been around.

Whilst the core of poker games has stayed the same, due to its popularity there have been numerous different adaptations created that are slightly different to the standard game. Whilst these do play mainly the same as the original poker game, some of them have slight tweaks to the rules or how the game is played.

Every poker player will have a preference on which game they want to play, with some preferring a poker tournament, whereas other people will prefer to play online poker real money cash games, it’s all down to personal preference.

But what exactly is the difference between a poker tournament and a cash game, let’s take a look.