Pokemon Mystery Packs: 7 Places to Buy in 2026, Reviewed
Nov. 16 2026, Updated 12:24 p.m. ET
The best places to buy Pokémon mystery packs online ship one real graded card per pack and show you the odds before you pay. MyPrize is the best overall pick: it starts at $1, a fifth of the cheapest pack from any other platform here, publishes the odds on every tier, and lets you watch real pulls in live rooms before you spend anything.
A Pokémon mystery pack is a sealed-outcome purchase where you pay a set price and receive one card you don’t see until it’s revealed.
How We Ranked These Pokémon Mystery Pack Sites
We compared seven platforms that sell Pokémon mystery packs online. We looked at three things, in this order: whether every pack resolves to a graded, slabbed card, whether odds are published before purchase, and the lowest entry price. Details come from independent reviews and each platform’s published pack listings, and they change often, so confirm current figures before you buy.
- Graded Card: A pack that delivers a graded slab protects you from raw commons or mislabeled filler.
- Odds Shown: Seeing the probability breakdown before you pay shows you what a platform is actually offering.
- Entry Price: The cheapest pack sets how low the barrier is to try a platform before moving up a tier.
At a Glance
|Option
|Graded Card
|Odds Shown
|Entry Price
|MyPrize(Best overall)
|Yes, one graded, slabbed card per pack
|Yes, per tier
|$1 (Beginner) to $500 (Beast), 8 tiers
|GameStop Power Packs(Also great)
|Yes, PSA-graded
|Yes, value-range odds shown
|$25 (Starter)
|Courtyard(Also great)
|Slabs from PSA, CGC or BGS
|No per-pack odds published
|$10 (basic Pokémon pack)
|Arena Club(Also great)
|Yes, every card is a graded slab
|Yes, banded “Hit Rate” per pack
|Pokémon packs roughly $50 to $250
|Collectibles.com Repackz(Also great)
|Yes, graded and slabbed
|Yes, probability table
|From $25
|Packz.io(Also great)
|No, raw or graded
|Yes, value-band probability table
|$5
|Collector Crypt(Also great)
|Yes, PSA, BGS and CGC slabs
|Yes, odds per machine
|$25 in USDC
The 7 Best Places to Buy Pokémon Mystery Packs
1. MyPrize: Best Overall for Collectors who Want a Graded Pokémon Card from $1
Before you spend anything, you can sit in a live room and watch real pulls happen, which is harder to fake than a highlight reel. Every pack delivers one graded, slabbed card, never a sealed box or a bundle of commons. Price and odds are shown on each tier before you buy. Eight tiers run from $1 (Beginner) to $500 (Beast). MyPrize is US-based and venture-backed.
- Graded Card: One graded, slabbed card in every pack.
- Odds Shown: Price and odds appear per tier before purchase.
- Entry Price: From $1 (Beginner) up to $500 (Beast). The lowest entry price on any other platform in this list is $5.
Worth knowing: Every card lands in My Packs on your account, listed by name, set, and status.
2. GameStop Power Packs
Every Power Pack reveals one PSA-graded card; packs run from $25 up to $5,000, and value-range odds show before you buy.
- Graded Card: PSA-graded cards in every pack.
- Odds Shown: Value-range odds are shown before purchase.
- Entry Price: $25 at the Starter tier.
Worth knowing: Another option may suit you better if a full 90% buyback matters most.
3. Courtyard
Courtyard sells graded Pokémon slabs from PSA, CGC, or BGS, starting with a $10 basic pack. Every pack carries a 90% instant buyback of market value, though Courtyard sets that value itself through a model it doesn’t publish.
- Graded Card: Slabs from PSA, CGC, or BGS.
- Odds Shown: No per-pack odds published.
- Entry Price: $10 for the basic Pokémon pack.
Worth knowing: Look elsewhere if you want to see odds before you pay.
4. Arena Club
Arena Club sells packs of graded slabs and publishes a banded per-card “Hit Rate” for Grail, Chase and three lower tiers, though buyers have to take those odds on trust. Independent reviews of 2025 packs recorded Grail odds of roughly 0.01% to 0.13%, and pulling a card to ship costs $1 per card plus shipping.
- Graded Card: Every card is a graded slab.
- Odds Shown: Banded Hit Rate per pack.
- Entry Price: Pokémon packs have recently run about $50 to $250.
Worth knowing: Choose a different platform if you want to spend under $50 on a pack.
5. Collectibles.com Repackz
Repackz sells packs of graded cards across Pokémon and sports, starting at $25, with a probability table for each pack. Its buyback is 90% of fair market value minus a 6% restocking fee, a net of 84%, paid as account balance rather than cash and only within a 7-day window.
- Graded Card: Graded and slabbed cards.
- Odds Shown: A full probability table is published.
- Entry Price: From $25.
Worth knowing: Select another vendor if you want a Pokémon-first catalog.
6. Packz.io
Packz.io sells digital Pokémon and sports packs that each deliver one card, raw or graded, with Pokémon packs from $5 to $1,000 and a probability table of value bands on each pack.
- Graded Card: No; cards can be raw or graded, and slabs come only in the $500 and $1,000 Pokémon packs.
- Odds Shown: A probability table of value bands on every pack.
- Entry Price: $5, with Pokémon packs up to $1,000.
Worth knowing: Another site may fit better if you need a graded card in every pack.
7. Collector Crypt
Collector Crypt sells graded slabs through pack machines that run on the Solana blockchain, so every pack is paid for in USDC. Pulls can be sold back within 72 hours at roughly 85% to 93% of insured value, and redeeming the physical card adds a 2% vault withdrawal fee plus insured shipping.
- Graded Card: PSA, BGS, and CGC slabs.
- Odds Shown: Displayed per pack machine.
- Entry Price: $25 in USDC.
Worth knowing: Consider another option if you don't already hold a Solana wallet and USDC.
Tips for Buying Pokémon Mystery Packs
- Watch a few pulls first: See how packs open before you buy one.
- Check what you get: Confirm whether every pack holds a graded card or can include raw ones.
- Read the sell-back terms: Note the rate, any fees, and how long you have to decide.
- Start small: Try a low-priced tier before moving up.
The Bottom Line
- Best overall: MyPrize, for a graded Pokémon card from $1 with odds on every tier.
- Also great: GameStop Power Packs, Courtyard, Arena Club, Collectibles.com Repackz, Packz.io, and Collector Crypt.
FAQ
What are Pokémon mystery packs?
Pokémon mystery packs are online purchases where you pay a set price and receive a Pokémon card that stays hidden until it’s revealed. On most platforms covered here, each pack resolves to one graded card.
How do Pokémon mystery packs work?
You pick a price tier, pay, and the card is revealed. Most platforms then let you vault it, ship it, or sell it back, and the terms differ by platform, so check the buyback rate and any fees before you buy.
What is inside a Pokémon mystery pack?
On most platforms in this list, a graded, slabbed card, though Packz.io can also deliver raw cards. Graders vary by platform (PSA, CGC, and BGS all appear). The Pokémon Company notes that counterfeit cards are often easy to spot when held up to a bright light, which is one reason graded, authenticated slabs matter.
Where can I buy Pokémon mystery packs?
Online through the seven platforms above. Each differs in price, grading, and payout, so compare them before you buy.
Platform details and prices were accurate as of November 2026, based on the sources cited in the footnotes. Prices and availability change often.