How Pocket FM’s Audio Series Became the Showstopper, Stealing the Spotlight From Audiobooks and Podcasts

From silent movies to 3D films, short videos, and reels, the world of entertainment has seen many innovations throughout the past few decades. Yet, until recently, most of them have been focused on video. In the entertainment industry, “audio” meant “music.” While attempts have been made to renovate audio entertainment with podcasts and audiobooks, their success has been limited.

The need for renovation amplified after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. People were forced to stay confined within their homes as global governments announced lockdowns to combat the deadly coronavirus. Over time, people developed screen fatigue due to excessive time spent on screens for work and entertainment—be it laptops, computer screens, smartphones, or televisions. Naturally, the need for an alternative instrument for entertainment (or “infotainment”) became obvious, and audio emerged as a people’s choice simply because of its advantages. One can engage in audio-only entertainment content while multitasking, whether they’re cooking, walking, running, exercising, driving, or doing any other activity during their daily life. And, unlike video, audio-only content can be effortlessly consumed because it doesn’t engage both eyes and ears simultaneously.

Audio series: The ‘New Kid on the Block’

Pocket FM, an India-based startup founded in 2018, has introduced a new form of audio content, aiming to redefine non-music audio entertainment with episodic content in the form of “audio series.” Essentially, an audio series is a dramatic adaptation of a long-form story—fiction or nonfiction—presented in episodic form that can only be listened to. Usually, a script is written based on a novel, a novella, or a literary drama, and then voice-over artists read out the script to narrate the story. Background sound effects are added before it reaches the listeners.

Intriguing narration, cliffhanger closure

An audio series is similar to a television or web series but presented in an audio format. In other words, the audio series is a resurrection of the age-old audio drama many of our parents or grandparents used to listen to on the radio, but in its modern avatar—a dramatic audio adaptation of stories that are presented in an episodic manner. Like successful web series, Pocket FM’s audio series are equipped with gripping storytelling, intriguing plots, fleshed-out characters, compelling content, and a well-thought-out strategy of ending every episode at a stage that leaves the listener wondering, “What happens next?” This cliffhanger-closure of episodes brings listeners back to the platform, enhancing their engagement and sometimes alluring people to “binge-listen.”

Better than Audiobooks and Podcasts

Audiobooks, another popular format for non-music audio entertainment, are simply real books that are read aloud. There is no dramatization—it is just reading the printed text of a popular book—though sometimes, they come in an abridged (i.e., shorter) version of the original text. On the other hand, a podcast is usually an audio program made available in digital format for download over the Internet. In both cases, the key elements of dramatization and a larger, over-arching narrative are missing. Audiobooks are usually narrated by one voice artist, and podcasts are often serious conversations between two or more people. Both audiobooks and podcasts lack a sense of curiosity and build-up, which is essential for long-term engagement.

Audio Series steals American hearts

Ever since they were released to audiences in the US, Pocket FM’s audio series have achieved “blockbuster” status. Recently, Pocket FM conducted an internal study, “Digital Entertainment Insights: Audio Takes Centerstage,” conducted among 4,394 internet users across the United States to better understand evolving preferences, behaviors, and attitudes toward digital audio entertainment. According to the study’s results, as much as 90% of American internet users are tuning into audio content for their daily dose of entertainment. Listenership data gathered by Pocket FM shows that users in the US are some of the most engaged on the platform globally. Additionally, the 10 million registered users in the US spend an average of 135 minutes listening to content on the platform daily—an increase over the global average of 115 minutes—marking a higher engagement time than any other entertainment platform.

Audio series have emerged as the most loved and preferred entertainment format compared with other formats, such as music and video, with 67% of listeners giving Pocket FM’s riveting audio content 5-star recommendations. Furthermore, approximately 36% of users have reported already shifted from music to audio series for their daily dose of entertainment. Interestingly, audio content isn’t just for entertainment. For many, it serves a therapeutic role. About 65% of respondents said they use audio to destress, 17% to avoid distractions, and another 17% to enhance focus.

Others follow suit

“The popularity of audio series and their long-term potential has prompted incumbents such as Spotify and Audible to experiment with launching audio series on their own platforms, while vertical pure-play platforms such as Pocket FM continue to dominate the segment,” consulting firm Redseer noted in a report published in February 2024. According to Redseer, the audio series market was estimated to be worth $21-25 billion globally in 2023. The February 2024 report noted that “the value is projected to grow 2X in the next 5 years.” Pocket FM stands ready to capitalize on that projected growth by expanding its beloved audio series to new markets, including Europe and Latin America, later this year.