Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Pippa Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Princess Kate's Sister Pippa Middleton's Massive Engagement Ring Bling — Now Valued at Nearly $300,000

Photo of Pippa Middleton
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton has one impressive rock on her finger.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pippa Middleton has long resisted living in her sister's shadow, but the scale and craftsmanship of her engagement ring from James Matthews have ensured it still commands attention in its own right.

RadarOnline.com can reveal experts now value the Art Deco-inspired jewel at close to $300,000.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Classic, Enduring Design'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Despite comparisons to Kate Middleton, Pippa’s Art Deco ring has stood out for its modern elegance.

Article continues below advertisement

The ring entered public view after Middleton, 42, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, announced her engagement to Matthews, 50, in July 2016.

The couple confirmed the proposal on July 17 after Matthews asked the question during a trip to England's Lake District. At the center of the ring is a 3-carat Asscher-cut diamond, a style rooted in the bold symmetry of the 1920s.

The stone is framed by an octagonal halo of channel-set diamonds, blending antique references with contemporary precision.

A jewelry industry source said: "It's a classic, enduring design that won't date and will look just as elegant decades from now as it does today."

Article continues below advertisement

The Royal Connection in the Cut

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Source: MEGA

James Matthews proposed to Pippa during a trip to England’s Lake District.

Article continues below advertisement

The Asscher name carries a subtle royal resonance.

The cut was developed by Joseph Asscher, whose Royal Asscher Diamond Company worked extensively with European royalty, including cutting pieces from the famous Cullinan diamond for the British Crown.

While the couple has never confirmed the designer, the ring is widely believed to have been commissioned from Robinson Pelham, a favored jeweler of the Middleton family.

One appraiser noted: "Asscher-cut diamonds require exceptional clarity to achieve a perfect cut. If the stone is flawless, it could be worth around $263,000 or easily near $300,000 due to its provenance."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Pippa Middleton?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Pippa Middleton
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton described sharing a competitive and adventurous spirit with Matthews

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Anne

EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Anne was 'The Heir Prince Philip Always Yearned For' — And NOT Charles or Andrew

Photo of The Pogues

EXCLUSIVE: 'Fairytale of New York' Royalties Secrets Laid Bare — Including the Massive Amount Earned Every Year by The Pogues

Article continues below advertisement

Middleton has been photographed wearing the set at major events, including the 2023 coronation.

However, she was notably absent from her siblings' festive Together At Christmas service on December 5, 2025, for the first time in years.

While the rest of the Middleton clan – parents Carole and Michael, and brother James – were in attendance at Westminster Abbey, Pippa was spotted thousands of miles away.

Sources confirmed she was traveling in the Middle East, where she and her husband were seen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix just two days later.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A Feud Brewing?

Photo of Pippa Middleton
Source: MEGA

The engagement ring remained one of the most talked-about non-royal jewels.

Insiders were quick to dismiss rumors of a rift between the sisters.

"It wasn't a snub," a source clarified. "Pippa has been increasingly busy with international commitments. Attending the Grand Prix with James, who is on the board of Williams Racing, simply coincided with the carol concert."

Her only other absence from the service was in 2021, which was attributed to limited capacity during the pandemic.

For the 2025 holiday season, it appears the younger Middleton sister is prioritizing a more "globally focused" schedule.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.