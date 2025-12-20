EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Princess Kate's Sister Pippa Middleton's Massive Engagement Ring Bling — Now Valued at Nearly $300,000

The ring entered public view after Middleton, 42, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, announced her engagement to Matthews, 50, in July 2016.

The couple confirmed the proposal on July 17 after Matthews asked the question during a trip to England's Lake District. At the center of the ring is a 3-carat Asscher-cut diamond, a style rooted in the bold symmetry of the 1920s.

The stone is framed by an octagonal halo of channel-set diamonds, blending antique references with contemporary precision.

A jewelry industry source said: "It's a classic, enduring design that won't date and will look just as elegant decades from now as it does today."