Home > Exclusives > Pippa Middleton
Exclusive

Why Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Was Absent From Future Queen's Annual Christmas Service For First Time in Its 5-Year Run

Split photos of Pippa and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton decided not attend her sister Kate’s Christmas service.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Pippa Middleton missed her older sister Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol service for the first time since it began – sparking questions about her absence.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she instead appeared at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with her husband, James Matthews.

Glamour in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Pippa and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton skipped her sister Kate's annual carol service for the first time.

The 42-year-old socialite was spotted in the UAE on 6 December, keeping a low profile during the day before joining her husband, a former racing driver and Williams Racing board member, in the F1 paddock.

Pippa opted for a classic, understated designer look, wearing a white lace sundress with a matching chunky belt from London-based label Saloni, a designer she previously favored for Kate's carol service in 2023.

According to fashion sources, she accessorized with a $793 tan leather 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London, which she has used at prior Grand Prix events, and a delicate gold necklace from Tilly Sveaas Jewellery.

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, offered her verdict on Pippa's race-day outfit.

She said: "Pippa's lace shirt-dress is a classic example of modern British femininity. It's relaxed, romantic, and endlessly wearable. The belted waist and soft A-line shape give her an elegant silhouette without feeling formal, while the intricate lace keeps the look polished for a public-facing daytime event."

Missing a Family Tradition

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Kate Middleton understood her sister’s absence and held no hard feelings.

Pippa's Grand Prix appearance came just a day after the fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, hosted by 43-year-old Princess Kate.

While the rest of the Middleton family were present – including Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton with his wife Alizee Thevenet – Pippa's absence marked a break from tradition.

She had been a regular attendee since the service began in 2021, supporting Kate in celebrating volunteers and charitable initiatives across the UK.

Why Was Pippa Missing?

Photo of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Source: MEGA

Pippa appeared instead at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with her husband, James Matthews.

A source close to the Middleton family explained Pippa's no-show, suggesting that scheduling and international commitments played a role.

They claimed: "Pippa has been increasingly busy with travel and work commitments. Attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with James was an important engagement for them both, and it simply coincided with the carol concert."

Another insider hinted at broader speculation over Pippa's absence, adding, "Some people wondered why she skipped the carol service, but it wasn't a snub – it's just that her life has become more globally focused, and she sometimes can't be in London for these events."

Sisters Remain Solid

Photo of Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed relations between Kate and Pippa Middleton remain strong despite the missed event.

The absence of Pippa has prompted observers to note the contrast between her sister's carefully curated domestic engagements and her younger sibling's international appearances.

A royal commentator claimed: "Pippa has always played a supportive role at Kate's events, but her life is increasingly her own. While it's unusual for her to miss the carol service, her presence at high-profile events like the Grand Prix shows she's maintaining her public profile in a different sphere."

This year's Westminster Abbey service saw a united Middleton family front, with Kate's parents and siblings celebrating the festive occasion with volunteers and charity representatives.

Pippa's last appearance at the carol service in 2024 featured a classic little black dress by Karen Millen, while in 2023 she chose a tasteful festive tweed Saloni suit.

A source said, "Relations between Kate and Pippa are really solid. Her sister just fancied something different this year, and has told Kate she will back at the service next year. It's become a real fixture in the Middleton family's calendar, so she was apologetic she didn't make it this year, but things are all good between the sisters."

