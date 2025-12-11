EXCLUSIVE: Why Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Was Absent From Future Queen's Annual Christmas Service For First Time in Its 5-Year Run

Pippa Middleton missed her older sister Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol service for the first time since it began – sparking questions about her absence. RadarOnline.com can reveal she instead appeared at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with her husband, James Matthews.

Glamour in Abu Dhabi

Pippa Middleton skipped her sister Kate's annual carol service for the first time.

The 42-year-old socialite was spotted in the UAE on 6 December, keeping a low profile during the day before joining her husband, a former racing driver and Williams Racing board member, in the F1 paddock. Pippa opted for a classic, understated designer look, wearing a white lace sundress with a matching chunky belt from London-based label Saloni, a designer she previously favored for Kate's carol service in 2023. According to fashion sources, she accessorized with a $793 tan leather 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London, which she has used at prior Grand Prix events, and a delicate gold necklace from Tilly Sveaas Jewellery. Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, offered her verdict on Pippa's race-day outfit. She said: "Pippa's lace shirt-dress is a classic example of modern British femininity. It's relaxed, romantic, and endlessly wearable. The belted waist and soft A-line shape give her an elegant silhouette without feeling formal, while the intricate lace keeps the look polished for a public-facing daytime event."

Missing a Family Tradition

Kate Middleton understood her sister's absence and held no hard feelings.

Pippa's Grand Prix appearance came just a day after the fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, hosted by 43-year-old Princess Kate. While the rest of the Middleton family were present – including Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton with his wife Alizee Thevenet – Pippa's absence marked a break from tradition. She had been a regular attendee since the service began in 2021, supporting Kate in celebrating volunteers and charitable initiatives across the UK.

Why Was Pippa Missing?

Pippa appeared instead at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with her husband, James Matthews.

A source close to the Middleton family explained Pippa's no-show, suggesting that scheduling and international commitments played a role. They claimed: "Pippa has been increasingly busy with travel and work commitments. Attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with James was an important engagement for them both, and it simply coincided with the carol concert." Another insider hinted at broader speculation over Pippa's absence, adding, "Some people wondered why she skipped the carol service, but it wasn't a snub – it's just that her life has become more globally focused, and she sometimes can't be in London for these events."

Sisters Remain Solid

Source: MEGA Sources claimed relations between Kate and Pippa Middleton remain strong despite the missed event.