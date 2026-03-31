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EXCLUSIVE: Pink's Red Alert to Save Marriage — How Singer Was Battered by Rumors She's Split From Carey Hart

Pink is determined to make things work with husband Carey Hart after rumors ran rampant that the embattled couple had separated
Source: MEGA

Pink is determined to make things work with husband Carey Hart after rumors ran rampant that the embattled couple ended their marriage.

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March 31 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Pink is determined to make things work with husband Carey Hart after rumors ran rampant that the embattled couple had separated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While she vehemently denied the split, sources said the Don't Let Me Get Me singer and the retired motocross racer do have a stack of problems to resolve – and she's furious that their dirty laundry got aired.

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Pink Is Seeing Red

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Pink is allegedly trying to trace the source of split rumors involving Carey Hart after denying the claims.
Source: MEGA

Pink is allegedly trying to trace the source of split rumors involving Carey Hart after denying the claims.

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"Pink is on a warpath right now to find out where the rumors are coming from," shared an insider. "She wants assurance they're not coming from Carey's pals."

Married since January 2006, the hot-and-cold duo separated in 2008 before reuniting and welcoming kids Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9.

In the past, the 46-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee has admitted "couples counseling" was the "only reason" she and Carey, 50, were still together.

"Monogamy is work!" the hitmaker said. "But you do the work, and it's good again."

So fresh reports of a separation in February came as a shock to Pink, who was quick to respond to the "fake news" in a sarcastic video shared on Instagram.

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Marriage Strain Fears Grow

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Hart and Pink faced renewed speculation about their marriage despite her calling the breakup reports 'fake news.'
Source: MEGA

Hart and Pink faced renewed speculation about their marriage despite her calling the breakup reports 'fake news.'

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"I didn't know. Thank you for letting me know," she said. "Would you also like to tell our children?"

The Grammy winner reportedly moved to New York City in recent weeks with an eye on taking over outgoing Kelly Clarkson's talk show slot. Though The Kelly Clarkson Show isn't scheduled to end until this fall, Pink filled in as a guest host at the beginning of March.

"If she takes the TV offer, which a lot of people are saying is already a done deal, it's hard to imagine it won't put added stress on her marriage," an insider said. "Carey is a West Coast guy – being in the city full time will be a rough change."

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Strong Enough To Stick Together

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An insider said Pink believes her relationship with Hart can withstand recent challenges and ongoing tensions.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Pink believes her relationship with Hart can withstand recent challenges and ongoing tensions.

Hart seemingly was in the Big Apple ahead of his wife's practice daytime run, but Pink, who claimed the relocation was made in part so Willow could pursue her Broadway dreams, has previously insisted they don't always need to be side by side to "stay together."

The insider said: "There have been some tough conversations lately. Still, Pink swears they're strong enough to navigate whatever life throws at them."

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