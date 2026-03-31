EXCLUSIVE: Pink's Red Alert to Save Marriage — How Singer Was Battered by Rumors She's Split From Carey Hart

"Pink is on a warpath right now to find out where the rumors are coming from," shared an insider. "She wants assurance they're not coming from Carey's pals."

Married since January 2006, the hot-and-cold duo separated in 2008 before reuniting and welcoming kids Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9.

In the past, the 46-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee has admitted "couples counseling" was the "only reason" she and Carey, 50, were still together.

"Monogamy is work!" the hitmaker said. "But you do the work, and it's good again."

So fresh reports of a separation in February came as a shock to Pink, who was quick to respond to the "fake news" in a sarcastic video shared on Instagram.