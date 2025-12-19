Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan's Family Heartbreak — Hollywood Legend Reconnects With Son of His Late Wife Cassandra After Years of Drug Addiction Chaos

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Pierce Brosnan has healed a long, open wound by mending a bitter rift with his drug-challenged son, Christopher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair – who had been estranged over 53-year-old Christopher's drug use – were spotted enjoying a meal together in London's Notting Hill neighborhood recently, along with the Bond star's son Dylan, 28.

Estranged Father-Son Reunion

pierce brosnan reconnects late wife son after addiction chaos
Source: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan and son Christopher were spotted sharing a meal in London's Notting Hill with Dylan.

The happy gathering was the first time Brosnan, 72, had been seen with Christopher in years.

"Pierce and Christopher's problems have been well documented. But it seems they've managed to put them behind them," the insider added. "It was really nice to see them together."

The Mamma Mia! actor sadly admitted to cutting Christopher off in 2005 due to his son's ongoing addiction demons.

"Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he's having a hard life," the GoldenEye star confessed at the time.

"I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover. He has tested everybody in this family, but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out.

He doesn't want to. I had to say, 'Go. Get busy living or get busy dying.' He has my prayers."

His Own Father's Shadow Looms

Brosnan previously said he cut off Christopher in 2005 over addiction and urged him to 'get busy living or get busy dying.'
Source: MEGA

Brosnan previously said he cut off Christopher in 2005 over addiction and urged him to 'get busy living or get busy dying.'

The tough love was especially painful to the Die Another Day hunk because of his difficult history with his own father.

"I just want to be there for my children, because my dad wasn't there for me," Brosnan said. "It's painful because you shut down. You never completely cut them off, but I have cut Christopher off."

Adding to Brosnan's pain is that Christopher is the son of his late wife, Cassandra, and her ex-husband, Dermot Harris.

Pierce adopted him and his sister Charlotte in 1986 after Dermot's death.

Tragedy Deepened Their Father-Son Bond

Christopher, adopted by Brosnan, remains connected to the family he shares with Keely Shaye Smith.
Source: MEGA

Sadly, Cassandra died of ovarian cancer in 1991. Charlotte succumbed to the same disease in 2013.

"That's one reason why Pierce had a special attachment to Christopher and their bitter split was so tough on him," shared an insider.

The Bond hero also had son, Sean, 42, with Cassandra and shares son, Paris, 24, with actress Keely Shaye Smith, who he married in 2001.

"Pierce is a huge star, but reconnecting with Christopher is the greatest and happiest achievement of his life," a source said.

