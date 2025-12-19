EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan's Family Heartbreak — Hollywood Legend Reconnects With Son of His Late Wife Cassandra After Years of Drug Addiction Chaos

The pair – who had been estranged over 53-year-old Christopher's drug use – were spotted enjoying a meal together in London 's Notting Hill neighborhood recently, along with the Bond star's son Dylan, 28.

Pierce Brosnan has healed a long, open wound by mending a bitter rift with his drug-challenged son, Christopher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The happy gathering was the first time Brosnan, 72, had been seen with Christopher in years.

"Pierce and Christopher's problems have been well documented. But it seems they've managed to put them behind them," the insider added. "It was really nice to see them together."

The Mamma Mia! actor sadly admitted to cutting Christopher off in 2005 due to his son's ongoing addiction demons.

"Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he's having a hard life," the GoldenEye star confessed at the time.

"I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover. He has tested everybody in this family, but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out.

He doesn't want to. I had to say, 'Go. Get busy living or get busy dying.' He has my prayers."