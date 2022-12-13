Phoenix Police Officer Investigated After Allegedly Making Adult Films While On Duty

Goggans was a two-year veteran of the Phoenix police force when it was discovered that he had allegedly been moonlighting as an adult film star and producer.

Since the discovery, the "Rico Blaze" Twitter account was set to private, prohibiting its contents to be viewed by the public. Regardless, Phoenix Police stated that an internal investigation into the officer's actions was underway.

"We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans," Phoenix PD told media outlet Arizona's Family in a statement.

A source claimed Officer Goggans was the adult seen in the adult films, telling local news outlet Arizona's Family the movies are "extremely graphic." The description of the Twitter account is also damning.