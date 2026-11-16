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EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins Reveals How He Repaired Paul McCartney Rift

Phil Collins shares how he settled his past differences with Paul McCartney and restored their bond.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins has shared how he settled his past differences with Paul McCartney and restored their bond.

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Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Phil Collins revealed he's buried the hatchet with Paul McCartney after a 2002 dust-up blew up into a long-running feud! RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The decades-long grudge began when the two were rehearsing for the late Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee concert, according to Collins.

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Phil Collins said his longtime feud with Paul McCartney began during rehearsals for Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee concert in 2002.
Source: WP#PHCD / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

Phil Collins said his longtime feud with Paul McCartney began during rehearsals for Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee concert in 2002.

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The former Genesis frontman and drummer, 75, brought along a rare first-edition Beatles book and asked McCartney to sign it.

"He probably didn't mean it like it sounded, but he said, 'He's a big Beatle fan, is our little Phil,'" recalled Collins, an eight-time Grammy winner.

The off-the-cuff comment from the former Fab Four mop-top immediately rubbed Collins the wrong way and he says his reaction was to think, "You f---!"

Collins never stopped fuming over the remark and the rockers' drawn-out tiff became public when he wrote about it in his 2016 memoir, Not Dead Yet.

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McCartney Reaches Out to Collins After Years of Bad Blood

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The former Genesis drummer recalled taking offense at McCartney's remark about his admiration for the Beatles.
Source: DR2 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

The former Genesis drummer recalled taking offense at McCartney's remark about his admiration for the Beatles.

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McCartney, 84, emailed him about the incident at the time, Collins says, but he never responded.

Flash-forward to several weeks ago when McCartney learned Collins – famed for songs including In The Air Tonight, Another Day in Paradise and Against All Odds – was collecting memorabilia from fellow musicians for a King's Trust charity auction.

McCartney called him, according to Collins, and brought up the bad blood between the two during their phone conversation.

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Phil Collins and Paul McCartney Finally End Decades-Long Feud

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The former Genesis drummer recalled taking offense at McCartney's remark about his admiration for the Beatles.
Source: Europa Press / MEGA

The former Genesis drummer recalled taking offense at McCartney's remark about his admiration for the Beatles.

That prompted Collins to express his regret for writing about the incident in his memoir.

"I said, 'I wish I'd never said it, Paul. I wish I'd never said it [in my book],'" Collins recalled.

He said Sir McCartney gallantly responded by saying, "I thought we were good you know."

Collins – who got his start in showbiz playing the Artful Dodger in a 1964 London production of Oliver! – said he apologized, adding: "We kissed and made up."

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