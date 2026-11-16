EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins Reveals How He Repaired Paul McCartney Rift

The former Genesis frontman and drummer, 75, brought along a rare first-edition Beatles book and asked McCartney to sign it.

"He probably didn't mean it like it sounded, but he said, 'He's a big Beatle fan, is our little Phil,'" recalled Collins, an eight-time Grammy winner.

The off-the-cuff comment from the former Fab Four mop-top immediately rubbed Collins the wrong way and he says his reaction was to think, "You f---!"

Collins never stopped fuming over the remark and the rockers' drawn-out tiff became public when he wrote about it in his 2016 memoir, Not Dead Yet.