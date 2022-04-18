Phil Collins' Ex-Wife 'Insisted' Escort Lover Lease $340K Aston Martin With 007 License Plate To Look Like James Bond

Phil Collins’ ex-wife’s “easy lover” got a $340,000 Aston Martin with 007 license plates— but believe it or not, that wasn’t another day in paradise!

Orianne Collins is in the middle of a nasty divorce with her escort-turned-husband Tom Bates, and the "one-of-a-kind" luxury vehicle is at the center of their battle. In court documents, Bates, 32, claims his ex insisted he lease the pricey ride because wanted him to be like James Bond. They even made the license plate number TB 007.