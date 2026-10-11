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Home > News > Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello's Romance Heats Up — as ‘The Challenge’ Star Is Still Finalizing Divorce From Estranged Wife

Photo of Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello
Source: MEGA

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello went public amid messy divorce battle.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello, who shared undeniable chemistry as co-stars on season 2 of The Traitors, are officially dating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Housewife, 52, confirmed she's been seeing The Challenge vet, 46, for several months before parading her new beau down the red carpet at the Sept. 5 Creative Emmy Awards.

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Phaedra Parks 'All In' on New Romance

Photo of Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello
Source: MEGA

Parks and Tamburello confirmed their new romance.

"They're both extremely driven, and the compatibility was pretty obvious," said a source. "They've been hanging out with each other's friends and doing day-to-day stuff together, like working out and chilling at home."

The mom of two may have to pump the brakes, however: Tamburello is still finalizing his divorce from second wife Catalina White.

"But Phaedra says that's just a formality. She's all in on this romance and confident it'll turn into something long-term," the insider claimed.

Ongoing Divorce Drama

Photo of Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello
Source: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

Parks hoped her romance with Tamburello will last, according to sources.

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Tamburello's new romance comes as he remains legally tied to his estranged wife, White.

The pair quietly married in Florida in October 2024, but White filed for divorce in January 2026, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Following the news of his new romance, White has publicly urged the MTV star to finalize their split as his relationship with Parks heats up, even commenting, "Sign the papers," after news of the romance surfaced.

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