Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello's Romance Heats Up — as ‘The Challenge’ Star Is Still Finalizing Divorce From Estranged Wife

"They're both extremely driven, and the compatibility was pretty obvious," said a source. "They've been hanging out with each other's friends and doing day-to-day stuff together, like working out and chilling at home."

The mom of two may have to pump the brakes, however: Tamburello is still finalizing his divorce from second wife Catalina White.

"But Phaedra says that's just a formality. She's all in on this romance and confident it'll turn into something long-term," the insider claimed.