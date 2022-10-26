Your tip
RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Exclusive Details

Pennsylvania Man Viciously Abused Daughter, Left Her In Hole In Yard Overnight: Police

John Edward Kraft.

Oct. 26 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

A Pennsylvania man who police say abused his 6-year-old daughter and left her in a hole in their yard overnight was arrested, Radar has learned.

John Edward Kraft, 50, of Franklin Township, is charged with felonies of aggravated assault, strangulation endangering the welfare of children and false imprisonment and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Greene County Children and Youth Services found severe bruising all over the girl's body when they met her on Sept. 21, a criminal complaint states. The child told Children and Youth Services that Kraft woud leave her in a hole he dug in the yard when he thought she was lying to him.

According to the girl's brother, she was once left in the hole overnight. The girl told authorities of further physical abuse in which Kraft slammed her head onto the wall and floor and choked her, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the Observer-Reporter, Kraft was arraigned on the charges on Oct. 21 by District Judge Lee Watson, who sent the man to Green County Prison on $125,000 bond. Kraft is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 1.

