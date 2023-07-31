Drug and Death Threat Hell: How 'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Tried to Hide His Family's Twisted Past

He also reflected on the possession of child pornography charge.

“No. I don't think so. I don't think I've ever led my life in that way, ever. One thing I want to make very, very clear, I don't want anyone for one second to think that I am titillated by images of children. It's not me. You can say lots of things about me. And you might. The public may think I'm weird. They may think I'm crazy or anything that anyone wants to think about me. That's all fine. As long as one of the things you're not thinking about me is that I'm a pedophile. Because that's not true," Reubens stated.

As part of the plea deal, the actor agreed to register his address with the sheriff's office for three years. He was also not allowed to be in the company of minors without their parents' permission.