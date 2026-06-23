Payback Summer? Carlos Alcaraz Moves On With TWO Women After Brooks Nader's Roving-Eye Rumors

The world No. 1 spent a good chunk of last year tangled up in romance rumors with SI Swimsuit stunner Brooks Nader, a fling that reportedly began at the 2025 US Open. Neither of them ever made it official, but Nader's own sister appeared to spill the beans to E!, all but confirming that the two had become an item. Cute while it lasted. By spring 2026, Nader was telling anyone who'd listen that she was single again.

Well, well, well. The tennis tables appear to have turned, and Carlos Alcaraz is now the one holding the racket.

Fast forward to the summer of 2026, and the script has flipped hard. Alcaraz is bouncing around Europe, and he is most definitely not sitting home alone. The tennis ace turned up in former Barstool Sports personality Sophie Julia 's Instagram Stories, looking awfully comfortable, and he didn't stop there. Model Abla Sofy slipped him a spot in a carousel post on her own Instagram grid. One woman might be a coincidence. Two? That looks an awful lot like a man enjoying his freedom.

Here is the part that has tongues wagging. During the stretch when Brooks and Carlos supposedly had something going, she was also rumored to be cozy with none other than Alcaraz's biggest rival, Jannik Sinner. Two of the hottest names in men's tennis, allegedly orbiting the same model at the same time? When the chatter reached her, Nader didn't flinch, tossing out a breezy little line about how a lady never kisses and tells. Coy. Very coy.

Sophie Julia, meanwhile, comes out of the Barstool world, a corner of the internet that knows a thing or two about generating buzz. Her Stories with Alcaraz set off the speculation machine, and frankly, it hasn't stopped since.

So who is Abla Sofy? Moroccan-born and now living in Los Angeles, she's built a serious name for herself, reportedly becoming the first Arab model to front a Guess campaign. Her face has gone up on a Sunset Boulevard billboard, she's appeared in Elle Arabia, and she landed a part in the 2026 film Alpha. With somewhere around a million Instagram followers, she's no background extra in this story.

The optics here are downright delicious. For months, Brooks Nader was the one rumored to have a wandering eye, the one allegedly keeping two top tennis players guessing. Now she's reportedly watching from the cheap seats as the very man she got paired up with struts across Europe with not one but two women in his corner. Some might call that karma. Others might call it a taste of her own medicine. We're just calling it the most entertaining offseason romance saga going.

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Alcaraz or either woman, and we're not suggesting anybody did anything wrong. The rumors have been swirling for a while now, and the social media breadcrumbs speak for themselves. A Story here, a carousel there, and suddenly the No. 1 player in the world looks like he's having the time of his life.

Is it a genuine payback summer? Probably nobody planned it that way. Timing is everything, though, and Carlos Alcaraz seems to have his impeccable timing on point right now, on the court and apparently off it, too.

One thing is certain.

The drama that started at last year's US Open is far from over, and it's spilled way past the baseline. We'll be watching to see who pops up in whose Stories next.