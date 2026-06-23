Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

Payback Summer? Carlos Alcaraz Moves On With TWO Women After Brooks Nader's Roving-Eye Rumors

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Pexels

June 23 2026, Updated 3:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Well, well, well. The tennis tables appear to have turned, and Carlos Alcaraz is now the one holding the racket.

The world No. 1 spent a good chunk of last year tangled up in romance rumors with SI Swimsuit stunner Brooks Nader, a fling that reportedly began at the 2025 US Open. Neither of them ever made it official, but Nader's own sister appeared to spill the beans to E!, all but confirming that the two had become an item. Cute while it lasted. By spring 2026, Nader was telling anyone who'd listen that she was single again.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Here is the part that has tongues wagging. During the stretch when Brooks and Carlos supposedly had something going, she was also rumored to be cozy with none other than Alcaraz's biggest rival, Jannik Sinner. Two of the hottest names in men's tennis, allegedly orbiting the same model at the same time? When the chatter reached her, Nader didn't flinch, tossing out a breezy little line about how a lady never kisses and tells. Coy. Very coy.

Fast forward to the summer of 2026, and the script has flipped hard. Alcaraz is bouncing around Europe, and he is most definitely not sitting home alone. The tennis ace turned up in former Barstool Sports personality Sophie Julia's Instagram Stories, looking awfully comfortable, and he didn't stop there. Model Abla Sofy slipped him a spot in a carousel post on her own Instagram grid. One woman might be a coincidence. Two? That looks an awful lot like a man enjoying his freedom.

Article continues below advertisement

So who is Abla Sofy? Moroccan-born and now living in Los Angeles, she's built a serious name for herself, reportedly becoming the first Arab model to front a Guess campaign. Her face has gone up on a Sunset Boulevard billboard, she's appeared in Elle Arabia, and she landed a part in the 2026 film Alpha. With somewhere around a million Instagram followers, she's no background extra in this story.

Sophie Julia, meanwhile, comes out of the Barstool world, a corner of the internet that knows a thing or two about generating buzz. Her Stories with Alcaraz set off the speculation machine, and frankly, it hasn't stopped since.

READ MORE ON Misc
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

This Coffee Brand Is Dropping 52 New Flavors In a Year and Going for a World Record

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Hot Sleepers, Take Note: This Cooling Bedding Brand Is Up to 25% Off for Prime Day 2026

The optics here are downright delicious. For months, Brooks Nader was the one rumored to have a wandering eye, the one allegedly keeping two top tennis players guessing. Now she's reportedly watching from the cheap seats as the very man she got paired up with struts across Europe with not one but two women in his corner. Some might call that karma. Others might call it a taste of her own medicine. We're just calling it the most entertaining offseason romance saga going.

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Alcaraz or either woman, and we're not suggesting anybody did anything wrong. The rumors have been swirling for a while now, and the social media breadcrumbs speak for themselves. A Story here, a carousel there, and suddenly the No. 1 player in the world looks like he's having the time of his life.

Is it a genuine payback summer? Probably nobody planned it that way. Timing is everything, though, and Carlos Alcaraz seems to have his impeccable timing on point right now, on the court and apparently off it, too.

One thing is certain.

The drama that started at last year's US Open is far from over, and it's spilled way past the baseline. We'll be watching to see who pops up in whose Stories next.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.