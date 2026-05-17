EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Paul McCartney Met With Howls of Mockery After Boasting His New Album Focuses on 'Global Hardship'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Beatle , 83 – whose fortune has been estimated at up to $2.1billion – is preparing to release The Boys Of Dungeon Lane later this month, his first album in five years.

Sir Paul McCartney has sparked a wave of mockery after speaking about "hardship" and emotional struggle while promoting his latest album, with critics questioning whether one of the richest musicians in the world can credibly position himself as a voice for ordinary people battling financial and personal crises.

Among the 14 tracks is Life Can Be Hard, a song McCartney said was inspired by the COVID pandemic and the difficulties ordinary people continue to face.

The comments, made in a new interview, immediately ignited debate online, where some fans praised the singer's empathy while others accused him of sounding detached from the realities facing struggling families amid rising living costs and economic uncertainty.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the track, McCartney said: "There's a lot of hardship for many people – some people might have a health issue, a financial issue, whatever. Everyone's got something, but we've got to beat our way through those hardships."

He added the song was about emerging from crisis and rediscovering joy despite adversity.

McCartney continued: "It beats the alternative, you know? The alternative is your life turns sour, and I don't want that to happen. I don't want to get depressed, so I fight it and think, 'Come on, you've got a lot of good stuff going on. Concentrate on that. It's not always easy – in fact, it's never easy.'"