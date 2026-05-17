EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Paul McCartney Met With Howls of Mockery After Boasting His New Album Focuses on 'Global Hardship'
May 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Sir Paul McCartney has sparked a wave of mockery after speaking about "hardship" and emotional struggle while promoting his latest album, with critics questioning whether one of the richest musicians in the world can credibly position himself as a voice for ordinary people battling financial and personal crises.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Beatle, 83 – whose fortune has been estimated at up to $2.1billion – is preparing to release The Boys Of Dungeon Lane later this month, his first album in five years.
'I Don't Want to Get Depressed'
Among the 14 tracks is Life Can Be Hard, a song McCartney said was inspired by the COVID pandemic and the difficulties ordinary people continue to face.
The comments, made in a new interview, immediately ignited debate online, where some fans praised the singer's empathy while others accused him of sounding detached from the realities facing struggling families amid rising living costs and economic uncertainty.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind the track, McCartney said: "There's a lot of hardship for many people – some people might have a health issue, a financial issue, whatever. Everyone's got something, but we've got to beat our way through those hardships."
He added the song was about emerging from crisis and rediscovering joy despite adversity.
McCartney continued: "It beats the alternative, you know? The alternative is your life turns sour, and I don't want that to happen. I don't want to get depressed, so I fight it and think, 'Come on, you've got a lot of good stuff going on. Concentrate on that. It's not always easy – in fact, it's never easy.'"
Paul McCartney Gets Harsh Backlash
The remarks quickly triggered backlash across social media, with critics arguing McCartney's vast wealth made him an unlikely spokesperson for "global hardship."
One music industry source said, "Paul absolutely means well, but there's an unavoidable disconnect when someone worth billions starts talking about financial suffering. People online immediately saw the irony, to say the least."
Another insider close to the reaction surrounding the album launch added: "The criticism isn't necessarily about the music. It's about perception. Fans are struggling to pay rent or buy groceries who hear a billionaire talking about hardship and think, 'You don't live in our world anymore.'"
Others defended McCartney, pointing to his working-class upbringing in Liverpool and long history of writing songs rooted in emotional vulnerability and resilience.
Ringo Starr Reunites With Paul McCartney On New Song
McCartney's upcoming album also features Home To Us, released last week as a single, which includes a duet between the ex-Beatle and his fellow former bandmate Ringo Starr, marking the pair's first collaboration in years.
The track reflects on their childhoods growing up in Liverpool, although McCartney said the members of The Beatles came from very different circumstances.
He explained: "Ringo was the one who came from most nothing in the Beatles. John was the poshest, and me and George were sort of in the middle from Speke, but Ringo was from the Dingle, and that was well hard!"
McCartney also credited his upbringing for keeping him grounded throughout decades of fame, describing his relatives as "a loving family" and "very smart working-class people."
The album was produced by Andrew Watt, who has previously worked with The Rolling Stones and Ozzy Osbourne.
McCartney suggested he deliberately wanted the record to avoid sounding nostalgic or overly polished.
McCartney explained, "If you're working with the Stones, they've got the Stones sound. It's kind of the opposite with me – we're trying not to do that.
"The way we approached this album was, 'We've done that before. Let's do it different.'"
Watt added,: "There's albums I make where I'm writing every single song, leading the way. And there are albums I make where I'm just following.
"You follow Paul McCartney wherever he wants to go. The idea of him being him was very important to me."