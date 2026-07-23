Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Same Sex Marriage
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Patti LuPone's Outrage — Fiery Star Boils Over After Turkey Turns Away Her LGBTQ Cruise Ship

patti lupone turkey lgbtq cruise ship ban
Source: MEGA

Patti LuPone fumes after Turkey turns away an LGBTQ cruise ship, sparking outrage over the ban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Broadway belter Patti LuPone did not have a good old time aboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship where she performed – Turkey turned the vessel away because most of the 2,000 passengers on board are part of the LGBTQ community, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 77-year-old Tony Award winner shared her shock and outrage on Instagram, saying Turkey's Islamic government banned Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady because of the LGBTQ-themed entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

Turkey Sparks Outrage Over Ban

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Patti LuPone said she was 'furious' after Turkey denied the Virgin Voyages cruise entry over its LGBTQ-themed entertainment.
Source: MEGA

Patti LuPone said she was 'furious' after Turkey denied the Virgin Voyages cruise entry over its LGBTQ-themed entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

"A ship – a magnificent ship – full of g-y men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board," said the Evita star online. "I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this."

Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events, said Turkey's decision is "pretty stunning, to be honest... It's very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not."

The cruise had been billed as "an epic all-gay voyage from Athens to Venice to the Mediterranean's most iconic destinations."

It also promised to "dazzle" with high-class entertainment, luxe parties and "awesome experiences."

Article continues below advertisement

Turkey Cites 'Moral Values' Concerns

Article continues below advertisement
Rich Campbell criticized Turkey's decision to deny entry to the Atlantis Events cruise carrying about 2,000 passengers.
Source: MEGA

Rich Campbell criticized Turkey's decision to deny entry to the Atlantis Events cruise carrying about 2,000 passengers.

Article continues below advertisement

Local authorities in the West Asian country scoffed that the gay cruise doesn't "align with the structure of our society and our moral values."

Although consensual same-s-x relations are technically legal, the socially conservative government is hands-off when it comes to protecting against discrimination, and they have nixed gay pride parades for over a decade.

The Scarlet Lady was scheduled to dock in the Turkish port town of Kusadasi on July 7 before heading off to Istanbul, but local authorities quickly shut that down. The ship was rerouted to Cairo and Crete.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise CEO Rejects Political Claims

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
blake lively justin baldoni court m lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Still Battling — Lawyers Bringing Justin Baldoni Back to Court in $8Million Lawsuit

Paul McCartney has been supporting Alec Baldwin as the actor works to move forward after scandal.

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Can't Let Alec Baldwin Be — Ex-Beatle Helping Scandal-Scarred Actor Take a Sad Song and Make it Better

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Turkish authorities said the all-gay Atlantis Events cruise did not align with the country's 'moral values.'
Source: ATLANTIS EVENTS/YOUTUBE

Turkish authorities said the all-gay Atlantis Events cruise did not align with the country's 'moral values.'

"When we pull into port, the ship looks like any other ship," said Campbell. "It's not like we're not a g-y pride rally, we're not a march, we're not an organization, we're not a political statement in any way. The cruise was advertised a year ago, it's not new."

LuPone, a longtime gay icon, had just emerged from another controversy.

After a barrage of negative press from the theater community, she had to apologize for making snippy comments in May 2025 about fellow performers Kecia Lewis and Audra McDonald.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.