EXCLUSIVE: Patti LuPone's Outrage — Fiery Star Boils Over After Turkey Turns Away Her LGBTQ Cruise Ship

"A ship – a magnificent ship – full of g-y men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board," said the Evita star online. "I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this."

Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events, said Turkey's decision is "pretty stunning, to be honest... It's very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not."

The cruise had been billed as "an epic all-gay voyage from Athens to Venice to the Mediterranean's most iconic destinations."

It also promised to "dazzle" with high-class entertainment, luxe parties and "awesome experiences."