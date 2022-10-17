Child Tortured, Murdered And Stuffed In A Suitcase. A Homeless Woman Was Arrested, But Police Still Don't Know A Motive.
A 12-year-old girl was tortured, murdered and stuffed in a suitcase to be found blocks away. Now, police say they made an arrest in the chilling case, Radar has learned.
Dahabia B., 24, from Alegria, was indicted in connection to the killing of Lola Daviet, 12. Her remains were found with her hands and feet bound with tape and stuffed in a suitcase.
The victim lived with her parents, Delphine and Johan Daviet, in Paris. She was reported missing on Oct. 14.
Law enforcement sources told outlets that the accused murderer got the victim to believe her and led her to a cellar below the building where she was killed. The suspect was homeless and the killing happened near the child’s home.
Police said the attacker had spoken of selling organs, but the murder did not “make sense,” according to reports.
Investigators said the suspect might have had mental health issues. It’s typical in other countries for police not to release the suspect’s full identity.
Johan Daviet worked as a caretaker for the building and video surveillance showed the suspect entering the doors with the victim. The 12-year-old’s mutilated body was found around 11 p.m. by a homeless person, according to the New York Post. Her remains were several blocks from where she was killed.
“She asked everyone she met to help her carry it. She seemed a little crazy. At one point she left the suitcase in front of a cafe, she came and went, went in and out, we wondered what was inside her but we would never have thought of a body,” one witness said, according to the Post.
“Then she went to the bakery in front of the cafe to buy a croissant, she came back like it was nothing."
Police said the victim was tortured, raped and then killed in the building’s basement. There were also the numbers “1” and “0” placed on the victim’s body. It’s unclear what the numbers were supposed to mean.
An unidentified man has also been arrested and accused of helping carry the victim’s body.