'They Killed My Mama': Fight Between Kids Leads Mom To Fatally Stab Other Parent, Cops Say
After two kids got into a fight, one of their moms stabbed the other parent to death, Radar has learned.
Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal in connection to the case.
On Oct. 13, deputies were called to a home on Fox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found Vanessa Wade, 29, in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
McNeal lived across the street from Wade, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter was in a fight with Wade’s 17-year-old child.
McNeal intervened and both kids went to the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Wade’s daughter then called her mom, who returned home.
When Wade went across the street to check her mail, an altercation started with McNeal. That is when McNeal stabbed the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
McNeal refused to speak with investigators and was charged with first-degree murder. Police say more charges are possible.
The victim’s mother, Delores Wade, recently spoke to KOTV about the incident. Delores Wade said she learned of her daughter’s death from her grandson.
"She should be burying me one day, not me burying my baby,” Delores Wade told the TV station. “It shouldn't be like that.”
Witness Dejeanna Smiley said she saw the fight and it didn’t look like the victim was seeking a confrontation.
"She [Vaneesa] didn't look like she wanted to fight. She just wanted to go in the house, came out the house to check her mailbox," Smiley told KOTV. “The lady [McNeal] had came out (sic) and just, like, punched her."
"We walked down there, and the little boy was screaming 'They killed my mama. She killed my mama,’” Smiley said.