Paris ATP Masters Preview

The Rolex Paris Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the ATP calendar and serves as the final Masters 1000 event of the season. Held annually at the Accor Arena in the heart of the French capital, this tournament has been captivating fans of the sport for decades.

The tournament not only offers players the opportunity of gaining huge ranking points, but provides pretty decent prize money as well, so it’s no surprise then that it attracts some of the biggest names in the game.

The Paris ATP Masters is held indoors and, as such, creates a unique challenge that separates the world’s best players from the pretenders. For fans, the surface also helps to create a real spectacle, one that rewards fast, aggressive play with big serves and sharp volleys often coming out on top.

Did you know? This year’s tournament starts on October 25th, with the final games being played on the 2nd of November.