Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Georgia Parents Accused of Trying to Solicit Men to Have Sex with Their 2-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Georgia Parents Accused of Soliciting Men to Have Sex with Toddler: Cops
Source: Columbia County Jail

James Dee Tripp (left) was allegedly trying to convince Ashlee Taylor Crawley (right) to have sex with his 2-year-old biological daughter, police said.

By:

Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man and woman in Georgia have been arrested after they allegedly made explicit “content” involving their children for various online apps and tried to solicit men to engage in sexual acts with their 2-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, the investigation into the couple, 26-year-old Ashlee Taylor Crawley and 29-year-old James Dee Tripp, began when police received a cybertip from the online chat platform MeetMe, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Georgia Parents Accused of Soliciting Men to Have Sex with Toddler: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

Police said they received a cybertip from the online chat platform MeetMe, which started the investigation.

The tipster allegedly told police that people on the platform were “trying to solicit males in the area to have sex with their 2-year-old daughter.”

Authorities determined that Crawley allegedly was creating sexually explicit content and then selling it on various online apps.

Georgia Parents Accused of Soliciting Men to Have Sex with Toddler: Cops
Source: MEGA

The mother was allegedly making explicit online content and had 'created with her children being deliberately present in the videos for extra money,' officials said.

Police said that some of the content was “created with her children being deliberately present in the videos for extra money,” with the youngest of their children being 2 years old.

Investigators also believe Tripp was “making plans and seeking permission from Ms. Crawley to engage in intercourse with his own 2-year-old biological daughter.”

Article continues below advertisement
Georgia Parents Accused of Soliciting Men to Have Sex with Toddler: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

The father was reportedly trying to convince the mother to allow him to have sex with his 2-year-old biological daughter, police said.

MORE ON:
NEWS

On June 26, Crawley and Tripp were arrested and charged with various felonies in connection with the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
Georgia Parents Accused of Soliciting Men to Have Sex with Toddler: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

Both parents have been arrested and were booked into the Columbia County Jail, according to authorities.

Crawley was charged with two counts of child molestation, and one count of computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act of 2007. Tripp was charged with one count each of criminal attempt – incest, and criminal attempt child molestation.

Both parents were booked into the Columbia County jail, with Crawley being held on a $60,000 bond and Tripp being held on a $50,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

After the arrests, all of the children reportedly were removed from the home and turned over to Division of Family and Children Services.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges “are expected” to be brought against the suspects.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.