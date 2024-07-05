Georgia Parents Accused of Trying to Solicit Men to Have Sex with Their 2-Year-Old Daughter: Police
A man and woman in Georgia have been arrested after they allegedly made explicit “content” involving their children for various online apps and tried to solicit men to engage in sexual acts with their 2-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Grovetown Police Department, the investigation into the couple, 26-year-old Ashlee Taylor Crawley and 29-year-old James Dee Tripp, began when police received a cybertip from the online chat platform MeetMe, Front Page Detectives reported.
The tipster allegedly told police that people on the platform were “trying to solicit males in the area to have sex with their 2-year-old daughter.”
Authorities determined that Crawley allegedly was creating sexually explicit content and then selling it on various online apps.
Police said that some of the content was “created with her children being deliberately present in the videos for extra money,” with the youngest of their children being 2 years old.
Investigators also believe Tripp was “making plans and seeking permission from Ms. Crawley to engage in intercourse with his own 2-year-old biological daughter.”
On June 26, Crawley and Tripp were arrested and charged with various felonies in connection with the allegations.
Crawley was charged with two counts of child molestation, and one count of computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act of 2007. Tripp was charged with one count each of criminal attempt – incest, and criminal attempt child molestation.
Both parents were booked into the Columbia County jail, with Crawley being held on a $60,000 bond and Tripp being held on a $50,000 bond.
After the arrests, all of the children reportedly were removed from the home and turned over to Division of Family and Children Services.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges “are expected” to be brought against the suspects.