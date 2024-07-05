A man and woman in Georgia have been arrested after they allegedly made explicit “content” involving their children for various online apps and tried to solicit men to engage in sexual acts with their 2-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, the investigation into the couple, 26-year-old Ashlee Taylor Crawley and 29-year-old James Dee Tripp, began when police received a cybertip from the online chat platform MeetMe, Front Page Detectives reported.