EXCLUSIVE: Pan Am Flight 812 Begged for 'Visibility' in Heartbreaking Message That Was Never Received Before Plane Crashed Into Mountain Killing All 107 Onboard

Moments before the crash , the pilot in command, Captain Donald Zinke, sent a heartbreaking question to the Air Traffic Control which was never received, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On April 22, 1974, Pan Am Flight 812 took off from Hong Kong headed for Los Angeles – but the plane never made it to its destination as it crashed into a mountain, killing all onboard.

The doomed flight took off from Hong Kong just after 7:00pm, and was scheduled to make numerous stops before landing in Los Angeles – with the first stop being Bali, reaching it in about four hours.

The tower in Bali asked Zinke and his co-pilot John Schroeder to notified them when the runway was in sight so they could safety land.

Just three minutes later, Zinke asked: "Hey – Tower, what is your visibility out there now?" however, the message was never received by the air traffic control, according to the transcript, and it was the last message sent by the plane.