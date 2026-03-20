EXCLUSIVE: 'Landman' Making a Splash With Pammy — Ex-Baywatch Babe 'Is Now Inseparable' From New Co-Star Billy Bob Thornton

Anderson, 58, was last linked to another scene partner, The Naked Gun's Liam Neeson, but is seemingly forgetting all about the 73-year-old as the sparks fly with Thornton, 70, the source said.

According to onlookers, the two have been sharing "lots of laughs" between takes.

"Pamela loves Billy's dry Arkansas wit," said the insider, noting the grizzled entertainer oozes a "bad boy" vibe that the ex-wife of Kid Rock and Tommy Lee can't resist. "He's making her smile and she's lapping it up."

Both celebs have famously rocky romantic pasts, with five divorces under each of their belts. Two of hers were from professional poker player Rick Salomon.

Unfortunately for lovelorn Pammy, the Landman star is taken at the moment. Thornton wed wife Connie Angland in 2014.

The Oscar-winning actor and the special effects artist, 61, share 21-year-old daughter Bella.