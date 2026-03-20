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EXCLUSIVE: 'Landman' Making a Splash With Pammy — Ex-Baywatch Babe 'Is Now Inseparable' From New Co-Star Billy Bob Thornton

Pamela Anderson has grown close to Billy Bob Thornton while filming 'Somedays' in New Jersey.
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson has grown close to Billy Bob Thornton while filming 'Somedays' in New Jersey.

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March 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Perennial Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson is having fun "getting to know" new leading man Billy Bob Thornton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Currently filming in New Jersey together, the Somedays costars "are inseparable," dished a set insider. "There is serious chemistry between them."

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Pamela Smitten With Billy Bob

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An insider said Pamela Anderson and Billy Bob Thornton are 'inseparable' and sharing 'lots of laughs' while filming 'Somedays' in New Jersey.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Pamela Anderson and Billy Bob Thornton are 'inseparable' and sharing 'lots of laughs' while filming 'Somedays' in New Jersey.

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Anderson, 58, was last linked to another scene partner, The Naked Gun's Liam Neeson, but is seemingly forgetting all about the 73-year-old as the sparks fly with Thornton, 70, the source said.

According to onlookers, the two have been sharing "lots of laughs" between takes.

"Pamela loves Billy's dry Arkansas wit," said the insider, noting the grizzled entertainer oozes a "bad boy" vibe that the ex-wife of Kid Rock and Tommy Lee can't resist. "He's making her smile and she's lapping it up."

Both celebs have famously rocky romantic pasts, with five divorces under each of their belts. Two of hers were from professional poker player Rick Salomon.

Unfortunately for lovelorn Pammy, the Landman star is taken at the moment. Thornton wed wife Connie Angland in 2014.

The Oscar-winning actor and the special effects artist, 61, share 21-year-old daughter Bella.

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Pamela Growing Close To Thornton

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A source said Despite being married to Connie Angland, Thornton has grown close to Anderson over wildlife conservation and his band, the Boxmasters.
Source: MEGA

A source said Despite being married to Connie Angland, Thornton has grown close to Anderson over wildlife conservation and his band, the Boxmasters.

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Still, his familial status hasn't stopped the blond bombshell from finding a true connection.

Aside from having their passion for wildlife conservation to bond over, she "loves his band the Boxmasters so much," noted the insider. "They've become very close friends in a very short amount of time."

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