EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Unheard Songs Set for Posthumous Release

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Black Sabbath frontman, who died in July 2025 aged 76, secretly recorded the tracks with producer Andrew Watt during sessions for his 2022 album Patient Number 9.

Ozzy Osbourne could be heard singing again from beyond the grave, with two previously unreleased recordings expected to emerge as part of a forthcoming Hollywood film chronicling the rock legend's extraordinary life.

They also suggested Ozzy recognized the potential for his unfinished recordings to contribute to a film about his relationship with Sharon and his turbulent musical career.

The insider described Ozzy's enthusiasm for recording despite his physical limitations, explaining that Watt had helped create an atmosphere in which the singer remained creatively engaged.

According to a music industry source, the recordings emerged during a particularly difficult period for the musician, whose deteriorating health increasingly restricted his activities.

The unfinished material is now said to be being considered for a Sony Pictures biopic exploring Ozzy 's career, personal struggles and decades-long relationship with his wife, Sharon, 74.

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly not heard the completed versions of the tracks.

Ozzy's final years were marked by significant health difficulties, but he continued making music, collaborating with Watt on material that reflected his enduring enthusiasm for performing.

A source indicated the recordings could eventually feature in the biopic, although no official release date or soundtrack announcement has been confirmed.

Even Sharon, who managed her husband's career for decades, has reportedly not listened to the completed versions because the final mixes do not yet exist.

The tracks reportedly remain incomplete, with their final production and arrangements yet to be determined. Only Watt and musicians involved in the sessions are said to have heard the material.

He said: "Conversations have been had, and we're very [excited] – if it all works out. It's gonna be awesome."

Jack has previously suggested discussions have taken place concerning an actor who could play his father, although no casting decision has been publicly.

Casting has also become a significant consideration, particularly the challenge of finding performers capable of portraying the singer and his formidable wife.

The project is understood to remain in development, with Sony reportedly considering directors while work continues on the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Sharon and the couple's son Jack Osbourne , 41, have continued developing a long-planned film on Ozzy's life, which is intended to explore both the musician's public persona and his private relationships.

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Jack has emphasized the film should appeal to his father's devoted audience rather than pursue an experimental interpretation of the musician's life.

He said: "I have this mantra, and I always say it, when in meetings with my mom or doing anything with the family business. It's, 'Give the fans what they want.'"

Jack added: "We're doing the Ozzy movie with Sony, and I'm always saying in the meetings, 'We have to give the fans what they want.' We can't make this artsy, kind of esoteric biopic. No, we're not doing that, for many reasons, but it's not what the fans want."

Ozzy is famed for transforming heavy metal music, becoming one of rock's most influential and recognizable figures during a career spanning more than five decades.

Born in Birmingham in 1948, he rose to fame as Black Sabbath's frontman before launching a hugely successful solo career with hits including Crazy Train and Mr. Crowley.

Dubbed the Prince of Darkness, Osbourne became equally famous for his outrageous antics, battles with addiction and family reality show The Osbournes.

Despite serious health problems in later life, he remained a beloved musical icon, with his death in July 2025 aged 76 marking the end of an extraordinary rock legacy.