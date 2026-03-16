What You Didn't See on TV at The Oscars: The Best Actress Nominee Who Couldn't Hide Her Disdain at Losing — and How Timothée Chalamet Accepted Defeat With Grace
March 16 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Even the best actors in Hollywood couldn't completely hide their emotions at the 2026 Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, several of Hollywood's biggest stars revealed genuine shock, disappointment, and grace in the moments after the winners were announced.
Michael B. Jordan's Shock Win
When Michael B. Jordan was named Best Actor for Sinners, the reaction was far from rehearsed.
The star — who beat fellow nominees including Timothée Chalamet — appeared stunned as he processed the victory. Stanton said the moment revealed a raw and authentic reaction rather than a polished Hollywood speech.
"Michael B. Jordan was genuinely gobsmacked," the expert explained to Covers. "It took him a few moments to fully register what had happened — he appeared completely stunned and shell-shocked."
Jordan's demeanor throughout his acceptance speech also reflected genuine humility.
"He didn't try to be funny or clever — he spoke authentically from the heart. There was no smugness; he was completely genuine," Stanton added. "He still seemed really shocked throughout the whole speech."
Jordan ultimately took home his first Oscar for portraying twin brothers in Sinners, one of the night's biggest acting wins.
Timothée Chalamet's Graceful Response
While losing a major award can be difficult for any nominee, Stanton said Chalamet appeared to handle the moment with composure.
"Timothée Chalamet was genuinely happy for Michael," he said. "Sometimes we see microexpressions of sadness or disappointment from another nominee, but he seemed genuinely pleased at the moment it was announced."
The camera briefly cut to Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as Jordan walked to the stage.
"There was definitely genuine happiness from the Marty Supreme star," Stanton continued. "He knows it's all part of the game — win or lose. He didn't flash any animosity, anger, or jealousy."
As for Jenner, Stanton said her reaction reflected support for her partner rather than frustration over the loss.
"She just seemed disappointed for Timothée," he noted. "Overall, there was no contempt at all. It was clear she was there to support him."
Jessie Buckley's Emotional Victory
Best Actress winner Jessie Buckley also delivered one of the night’s most heartfelt reactions after taking home the award for Hamnet.
"Jessie Buckley’s response to winning was absolutely authentic and from the heart," Stanton said.
"She put her hands over her face, an instant and genuine response to her feelings in that moment," he explained. "She appeared genuinely in awe of winning."
During her speech, Buckley used open gestures toward the audience and seemed visibly overwhelmed by the moment.
"She was almost shaking with excitement and shock," Stanton said. "Her posture was straight, and she was gripping the Oscar because it clearly means so much to her."
The Nominee Who Looked 'Gutted'
Not everyone managed to mask their disappointment.
According to Stanton, fellow nominee Kate Hudson appeared to struggle the most with the loss.
"Kate Hudson appeared to flash massive disappointment," he explained. "The moment Jessie's name was announced, Kate's nose crinkled, and she had an upturned mouth, which is called a horseshoe smile."
"That was basically Kate's initial response to losing — she seemed gutted," Stanton added.