What You Didn't See on TV at The Oscars: The Best Actress Nominee Who Couldn't Hide Her Disdain at Losing — and How Timothée Chalamet Accepted Defeat With Grace

When Michael B. Jordan was named Best Actor for Sinners, the reaction was far from rehearsed.

The star — who beat fellow nominees including Timothée Chalamet — appeared stunned as he processed the victory. Stanton said the moment revealed a raw and authentic reaction rather than a polished Hollywood speech.

"Michael B. Jordan was genuinely gobsmacked," the expert explained to Covers. "It took him a few moments to fully register what had happened — he appeared completely stunned and shell-shocked."

Jordan's demeanor throughout his acceptance speech also reflected genuine humility.

"He didn't try to be funny or clever — he spoke authentically from the heart. There was no smugness; he was completely genuine," Stanton added. "He still seemed really shocked throughout the whole speech."

Jordan ultimately took home his first Oscar for portraying twin brothers in Sinners, one of the night's biggest acting wins.