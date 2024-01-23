Home > News Frantic Search Unfolds for Missing Oregon Teen After She Leaves Home Without Her Phone, Money or Medication in Freezing Temperatures Source: CLACKAMAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 17-year-old Breauna Vaughn was last seen on Thursday. By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 23 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

A manhunt is underway for a missing Oregon teen last seen getting into a mystery car in the Estacada and Eagle Creek area. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17-year-old Breauna Vaughn after she left home on Thursday in freezing temperatures without her money, coat, phone, or medications, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CLACKAMAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Authorities say she left home without her money, coat, phone, or medications.

According to law enforcement, Vaughn stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 115 lbs., and has brown eyes and blonde hair. “She may be wearing a black hat, white hooded sweatshirt, black vest, and dark jeans,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

She "left home without a phone, money, coat, or medications," authorities stated, adding urgency to the search. Posters have been circulating in the area asking locals to be on alert and check their home surveillance footage for any possible sightings between the hours of 3:15 and 4:30 PM. “Looking for Bree getting out of one vehicle, walking unknown distance nearby, and then getting into a second vehicle,” one poster stated.

Source: @stephaniemoyer/favebook Breauna is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Her brother, Tyler Vaughn, pleaded on social media for his sister's safe return. “Someone knows something! Please help get her home. Any information is helpful,” the post, which included his phone number, read.

Several people have shared the post, asking for everyone to be on the lookout. "I used to go to school with her, good person. Hope she's found," one person chimed in. "Someone has to know something and they need to do the right thing! This is too long for a young woman to be away from her family," said another. "I'm sorry to hear about this man hope she is found," wrote a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CLACKAMAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Authorities are asking anyone with information to information to call the department's non-emergency phone number at 503-655-8211 or 911.

The police are asking for anyone with her whereabouts or information to call the department's non-emergency phone number at 503-655-8211 or 911. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Vaughn's disappearance comes just weeks after another Oregon teenager went missing. Emily Brallier was last seen exiting Franklin High School on January 2, but she hadn't made it home near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and Southeast 65th Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau warned that the urgency for the 16-year-old was high because she, too, was off her medication. An update dated January 5 from the Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit revealed that Brallier had been discovered the night prior in the city of Hillsboro. “Thanks to all who helped look for her,” the authorities said in the update.

Powered by RedCircle