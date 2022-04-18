70-Year-Old Man Gunned Down His Girlfriend Who Was 25 Years Younger, Left Her Body In Home For Days, Cops Say
A 46-year-old was left dead in a home for two days and now police say her boyfriend, who is 25 years older, is the killer.
Around 8:15 p.m. on April 16, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon responded to a domestic dispute. While on the way, deputies were told it may be a homicide case.
Authorities arrived about 15 minutes later and saw a dead woman in a home along with two men, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies checked the residence to make sure it was safe, and medics came in to confirm the woman was dead.
The victim was identified as Siri Zosel, 46.
Police spoke to Roy Rasmussen, 79, who admitted to shooting the victim, according to the sheriff’s office. The 46-year-old was dating Rasmussen, police said. But investigators have not said what led to the shooting.
A friend of the victim said she grew concerned because she went to the home and couldn’t talk to Sozel. The friend told her husband, who went back to the home and saw the victim inside.
Rasmussen told the husband the woman had been dead for about two days, according to the sheriff’s office.