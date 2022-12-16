Oregon Police Searching For Two Smash & Grab Suspects Accused Of Crashing Van Into Convenience Store Before Stealing ATM
Oregon police are reportedly searching for two unidentified suspects accused of crashing their van into a convenience store window before stealing the store’s ATM, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The incident, which was first featured on REELZ’s On Patrol: Live over the weekend, began when a white van with unclear license plates crashed through the front window of a Portland, Oregon convenience store at 4:30 AM.
According to surveillance footage of the shocking incident, which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the driver and an accomplice are caught searching through the rubble of the crash.
After ultimately locating the store’s ATM, the pair are seen loading the machine into the white van before quickly driving away.
Surprisingly, another security camera from a secluded parking lot a few miles away from the initial crime scene captured the suspects parking the van just minutes after the convenience store smash and grab.
In yet another shocking development, the two accomplices are caught trying to open the cash machine by open using a blow torch while the ATM is still in the back of the vehicle.
Naturally, the van slowly catches on fire before quickly growing completely engulfed in flames. The two suspects are seen walking away from the burning vehicle with the ATM still inside it.
Photos of the vehicle obtained by Portland police one day after the incident showed the white van’s charred remains with the scorched ATM abandoned in the back.
One suspect has since been identified as a large white male wearing black Nikes, blue hoody and black sweatpants. The second suspect has been described as a smaller white male, a beard and a jacking reading “You’re Killing My Vibes” across the back.
On Patrol: Live’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin instructs viewers to call Portland Police Detectives if they have any information about the two suspects’ identities or location at 1-503-823-3408 and reference case #22-317300.
On Patrol: Live also airs every Friday and Saturday at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/