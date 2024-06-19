Onsego Review – How High School Dropouts Get a Legit Diploma

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Onsego is a GED prep course for people who don't have a high school diploma and want to take the GED test. Passing the GED test results in a high school equivalency diploma with the same value as a common high school degree. The GED test consists of just four subject tests, and if people follow a simple GED course such as Onsego, they can pass these four tests within a few months. It makes the GED test a great alternative to a lack of a diploma, which usually results in having to work low-paying jobs or becoming unemployed.

It's more important than ever because dropping out of high school has become an ongoing trend that is more popular than ever. Of course, the recent pandemic contributed enormously to this trend. More than 1.9 million students drop out of high school annually, and about one in four freshmen fail to graduate on time. In this article, we examine Onsego GED Prep, one of just a few online programs to have received the qualification "fully GED Test-Aligned" from GED Testing Service.

Onsego Online GED Prep

Onsego GED Prep is an online program that stands out from the other courses by presenting the full GED curriculum in small, bite-size portions at a time. This way, students can retain the information more easily than when everything is presented in long, exhausting sessions. Onsego is simple and easy, and students can take the GED subjects in any order they prefer. There's no set schedule that they must adhere to, so they can learn what they want, where they want, and when they want. That is flexibility! Students can choose to register for one of Onsego's "Advantage Plans" (six or 12-month programs) or take one of the four GED subjects as a stand-alone course at a very competitive fee.

Onsego's GED Course

The entire GED material is presented in short, engaging video lessons covering one subject at a time. After each lesson, the students can take a short practice test to see if they understand what the lesson is all about. The entire course consists of modules, and after each module, there's a more comprehensive practice test that assesses the student's knowledge in a broader sense. Onsego's short lessons allow students to retain the provided study material easily. If they are confronted with lengthy lessons, their attention spans will likely be challenged, and they will eventually get distracted. Onsego's method prevents this, and that's exceptionally good!

Onsego's most popular programs, the Advantage Plans, also include very useful bonuses, such as a GED Calculator Course that helps students pass the GED math section even if they struggle with math, a Quitting Protection Program, and what's more, students will get four GED Ready vouchers for free! The GED Ready test is the official practice test developed by GED Testing Service. It can predict whether a candidate is likely to pass the real test or if more preparation is required. Each GED sub-exam has a GED Ready test, and the value of four of these practice tests is $28, but Onsego students get them for free!

Onsego Advantage Pro

Apart from the one-subject stand-alone courses, Onsego offers several Advantage Plans. The standard Advantage option costs $79 and includes many benefits and bonus programs, such as the calculator course and four GED Ready vouchers. This plan includes 6 months of access to the study material. The Advantage Plus ($99) includes an Essay Checker and gives 12 months of access, and Onsego's Advantage Pro Plan ($199) additionally includes unlimited access to experienced instructors, Score Booster Service, Flashcards, and a fantastic Reading Skills Elevation Program.

What is a GED?

When we say GED, we refer to both the exam and the education credential awarded to students who successfully pass the GED exam. The GED exam includes four modular, independent tests that measure a candidate's knowledge of math, English language, social studies, and science. The GED is a state-specific exam, and qualification requirements vary slightly by state. In general, however, candidates cannot already have a high school degree and be at least 18 years old, though in most states, younger students may qualify as well if they meet stricter criteria.

All over North America, the GED secondary education credential is regarded and accepted in the same way as a conventional high school diploma. For good reasons, the GED passing score criteria are set at such a challenging level that forty percent of all high school graduates would not be able to pass the exam on the first try! The GED exam can be taken at one of the hundreds of official GED testing centers nationwide or online for students who meet the requirements for online GED testing.

How Homeschool Students Take the GED Test

Over the past few years, we've seen an increasing number of homeschooled students. During the recent pandemic, many schools were forced to temporarily close their doors, and many parents decided to educate their children at home. Not all of these parents meet their state's homeschooling requirements, so they may be unable to award a legit high school diploma. For many of their often well-educated high school-aged students, the best alternative option is taking the GED test to secure a valid secondary education degree.

Conclusion Onsego has designed an exceptional GED prep course that presents the full GED curriculum in an easy-to-understand way and ensures that students get fully geared up for the challenging GED test efficiently and quickly. Compared to other online GED courses, Onsego's programs are very affordable. The comprehensive and highly flexible programs allow students to decide at what level they want to start learning, how much time they will dedicate to learning, and what they'll learn. Let's hope that Onsego's very accessible GED prep course will help many high school dropouts pick up their education where they left it so they can work toward a rewarding career and a fulfilling life!