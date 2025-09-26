'OnlyFans' Superstars Offer Travis Kelce A Taylor Swift Approved ’Guilt-Free’ Bachelor Party

Travis Kelce hasn’t even decided if he’ll have a bachelor party — but two OnlyFans superstars are already volunteering to make it the wildest, yet most scandal-proof bash the NFL star and singer have ever seen!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently got engaged to Taylor Swift, and the internet went into meltdown after the singer flashed her dazzling ring on Instagram with the cheeky caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

But when pressed on his “New Heights” podcast about bachelor party plans, the 35-year-old admitted: “Bachelor party… How do you even know there’s a bachelor party coming? I haven’t thought about it for one second.”

That’s when two headline-making influencers — Cynthia Jade and Mia Monroe — stepped in with a bold offer: they’ll host a bachelor bash that’s fun, high-energy, and completely guilt-free.