'OnlyFans' Superstars Offer Travis Kelce A Taylor Swift Approved ’Guilt-Free’ Bachelor Party
Sept. 26 2025, Published 1:10 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce hasn’t even decided if he’ll have a bachelor party — but two OnlyFans superstars are already volunteering to make it the wildest, yet most scandal-proof bash the NFL star and singer have ever seen!
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently got engaged to Taylor Swift, and the internet went into meltdown after the singer flashed her dazzling ring on Instagram with the cheeky caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
But when pressed on his “New Heights” podcast about bachelor party plans, the 35-year-old admitted: “Bachelor party… How do you even know there’s a bachelor party coming? I haven’t thought about it for one second.”
That’s when two headline-making influencers — Cynthia Jade and Mia Monroe — stepped in with a bold offer: they’ll host a bachelor bash that’s fun, high-energy, and completely guilt-free.
Cynthia Jade: ‘It Will Be Wild, But Safe’
Cynthia says she’s all in on celebrating Travis’ engagement, but in a way that respects Taylor at every step.
“Travis is about to marry the woman of his dreams, and that deserves a celebration,” she tells RadarOnline.com. Adding, “I’d love to bring some sexy energy to his bachelor party while keeping it classy and respectful to Taylor. It’s all about good vibes and making sure everyone has the time of their lives. We are both Swifties, and want Taylor to be comfortable with everything.”
And unlike traditional bachelor blowouts, she insists nothing shady needs to happen.
”Bachelor parties don’t have to be shady. They can be playful, wild, and safe all at once. That’s exactly the type of energy I’d bring for Travis,” Cynthia explains.
The beautiful duo is offering to do the party for free, hoping they might get a signed football or two!
Mia Monroe: ‘Taylor Has Nothing to Worry About’
Mia doubled down, making it clear she’d happily headline Travis’ pre-wedding weekend — with a special nod to Taylor herself.
Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Mia said, "Travis and Taylor’s love story is something special, and I’m here for it. If he wants a party that’s fun but still respectful to his fiancée, I’m the girl to make it happen.”
She also revealed she’s a diehard Taylor fan: “I’m a Swiftie at heart, so you can trust me when I say Taylor has nothing to worry about. Travis can have his fun while keeping all the focus on the big love story ahead.”
The Perfect Fix for Possible NFL-Style Bachelor Party Chaos?
NFL bachelor parties have long had a reputation for going off the rails — but Cynthia and Mia say they’re rewriting the script. Their idea? A celebration that feels electric, but won’t leave Travis waking up to tabloid scandals.
“I’m such a fan of both Travis and Taylor,” Cynthia adds. “They’re an incredible couple and we’d be honored to give Travis and his friends a fun night they’ll never forget — with no guilt attached.”
Whether Travis chooses to party in Vegas, keep it low-key with his brother Jason, or take Cynthia and Mia up on their Swiftie-approved offer, one thing is certain: the world will be watching.
For now, Travis insists he hasn’t given it a thought — but if these OnlyFans stars get their way, his bachelor party could be just as newsworthy as the wedding itself.