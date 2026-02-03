OnlyFans Star Ccinnamon Joins Urgent Search For Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom

As the country anxiously waits for answers, the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie, has taken on new urgency and an unexpected wave of public support. Nancy, 84, was last seen Saturday night at her home in Tucson, Arizona. What began as a missing persons case has now escalated into a suspected abduction, with authorities openly acknowledging the gravity of the situation and the limited time they may have to bring her home safely.

Influencer Ccinnamon Uses Massive Platform To Amplify The Search As law enforcement works on the ground, help is also coming from a powerful digital front. Ccinnamon, one of the internet’s most followed OF creators, shared the Arizona Sheriff Department’s missing persons flyer with her massive audience, calling on followers, particularly those in Arizona and the Tucson area, to remain vigilant and spread the word. “I may not be able to help on the ground, but I can help amplify the search,” she told Daily Mail in an exclusive statement. “I shared Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s photo and asked my Arizona followers to stay alert, especially in the Tucson area. Sometimes awareness is the most powerful tool we have.”

Authorities Confirm Suspected Abduction As Search Intensifies

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this week that homicide detectives have been assigned to the case, a move that underscores how seriously investigators are treating Nancy’s disappearance. Sheriff Chris Nanos led a press conference to address public concerns and clear up widespread speculation about the investigation. While officials declined to confirm whether blood was found inside the home, the sheriff said the residence was thoroughly processed for evidence. Authorities have previously stated that Nancy’s DNA was found inside the house, along with signs of forced entry, including a kicked-in front door. Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, and investigators have stressed that she is without vital medication, a detail that has heightened fears for her well-being.

FBI Joins Investigation As Leads Remain Limited Federal authorities have now joined the search. According to a TMZ report, FBI special agent John Edwards confirmed that the bureau is working closely with local law enforcement and is reviewing surveillance footage from Nancy’s home, neighboring properties, nearby businesses, and traffic cameras throughout the area. Investigators are also examining individuals of interest in the vicinity, including registered sex offenders, as part of a broad and urgent sweep. Despite the growing manpower and resources devoted to the case, officials acknowledged there are currently no major breakthroughs. Sheriff Nanos emphasized that regular briefings will continue as the investigation moves forward, underscoring the urgency of the search. ‘Social Media Can Be A Force For Good’ Ccinnamon said the decision to post was immediate, driven by empathy and a belief in the reach of online communities during crises. “This is a family’s worst nightmare, and if sharing a post helps even a little, it’s worth it,” she continued. “I asked my followers in Arizona to stay vigilant and help spread the word about Savannah Guthrie’s mom. Social media isn’t just entertainment; it can be a force for good.” She has also urged other top creators in the OnlyFans community to reshare Nancy Guthrie’s photo, hoping that visibility across platforms could generate new tips or sightings. Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From ‘TODAY’ Amid Ongoing Search

