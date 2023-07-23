Unlocking the Ultimate Welcome Bonuses for Online Casinos

f you're one of the 2% of people who scroll through the terms and conditions for anything you sign, you won't need to worry about this next tip. However, if you usually just tick the box and move on, you must be more careful when signing up for welcome bonuses. Although many casinos will offer real-money bonuses – and they're often the most popular type – some casinos will look to distract you with monumental welcome bonuses.

While some of these bonuses will be excellent, and it's a great idea to shop around to try and find some of the value that exists in the market, it also makes sense to ensure that your bonus is only in in-play tokens or on selected games. For example, suppose a bonus is head and shoulders above the competition – in that case, there is usually a minimum amount in spins or deposits that you must reach before you can withdraw your winnings.

This might not seem to be in the spirit of a welcome bonus, but if you fall foul of this and have to play 30 free spins or deposit $20 of your own cash to withdraw some of your winnings, you only have yourself to blame. This is the most crucial point to remember when using welcome bonuses.