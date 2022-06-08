Hands In The Air! 'On Patrol: Live' Back On Air, Set To Give Public Insight Into Police Work In Real-Time
A new show breaking down police work as it happens is set to return to the airwaves this summer on REELZ.
On Patrol: Live from the producers of Live PD is set to debut on Fridays and Saturdays this summer from 9 p.m. until Midnight. The channel announced the new show on Wednesday.
The new series promise to follow police live on patrol as they work across America.
The announcement comes as public questions about police procedures have intensified in recent years. Tactics used during the George Floyd arrest and Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting have led some to question how officers handle situations.
Live PD was removed from the airwaves after Black Lives Protests stemming from several cases involving alleged police misconduct.
On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures and adds to REELZ live programming catalog.
The show is hosted, and executive produced, by Dan Abrams. He is the chief legal analyst at ABC News and former host of Live PD. He is set to be joined by Sgt. Sean Larkin of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, police and Deputy Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.
“Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do,” Abrams said in announcing the show. I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”
The show will be live on-set on Friday and Saturday and will offer viewers commentary as police work across the nation. It will air the experiences of those in blue as they do their jobs.
Citizens will also be part of ride-alongs, where they can later come on set and share their experiences. The citizen element is to help with transparency.
The agencies that will be part of the show will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We’ve been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for ON PATROL: LIVE, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming,” CEO of REELZ Stan Hubbard said. “With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”