EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde's Jordan Peterson 'Terror' — Actress 'Has Only Apologized to Firebrand Over Fear of Being Targeted By His Incel Supporters'
July 24 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Olivia Wilde is being accused of softening her criticism of Jordan Peterson amid claims she fears becoming the focus of sustained attacks from his fiercely loyal online supporters after branding him a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community" during the promotion of Don't Worry Darling.
As RadarOnline.com readers will know, Wilde, 42, sparked huge controversy in 2022 while promoting the psychological thriller she directed when she publicly criticized Peterson, 64, the Canadian psychologist and bestselling author.
Olivia Wilde Softens Criticism
The dispute intensified after the firebrand became emotional during a televised interview with Piers Morgan, prompting Wilde to revisit her remarks during a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.
Sources close to the situation told us her more measured tone reflected concerns over the increasingly hostile online climate surrounding high-profile cultural debates rather than any fundamental shift in her views.
Speaking on the podcast, Wilde said: "(It) might have been unfair for me to call (Peterson) a pseudo-intellectual."
An insider familiar with the situation claimed Wilde believed her original language had overshadowed the wider discussion she wanted to have about misogyny and online radicalization.
"Olivia felt the debate became consumed by personal attacks instead of the issues she was trying to raise," the source claimed. "She has no desire to become a permanent target for highly motivated online supporters who will relentlessly pursue anyone they see as criticizing Peterson, and this is her real motivation for rolling back on her criticism of Jordan."
'The Same Philosophy That's Rooted in Deep Misogyny'
Despite acknowledging her earlier wording may have been excessive, Wilde made clear her concerns about Peterson's broader influence have not changed.
She said: "My issue with Peterson is a lot of people who are not in any way misogynist have adopted this sanitized version of the same philosophy that's rooted in deep misogyny and weaponized by the incel community."
Wilde added: "The basic point of it is entitlement to power. That is something that many men are struggling with… I was disturbed by what I saw as this misogyny that was being weaponized and leading us to elect Donald Trump twice and beyond that just empower these groups of people who I think are dangerous."
Another source said Wilde's comments should not be viewed as a full retraction of her Peterson criticism, but an attempt to strike a more careful balance in her life with his trolls while continuing to criticize ideas she believes contribute to extremist online communities.
Our insider claimed: "She still fundamentally disagrees with Peterson's worldview, but she recognizes that personal labels can distract from the larger conversation. There was also a genuine awareness that criticism of him can trigger intense online backlash, and she doesn't want to be part of any of that or have a target on her back as she fears some of his more rabid supporters are genuinely dangerous."
Jordan Peterson Fires Back
Peterson previously responded to Wilde's remarks during an interview with Morgan, becoming visibly emotional as he defended the young men often associated with the incel label.
He said at the time: "It's very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category."
Peterson continued: "You get these casual insults, these incels – what do they mean? These men, they don't know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky, and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That's your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough."
Peterson added: "But all these men who are alienated, it's like they're lonesome and they don't know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them."