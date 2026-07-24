Despite acknowledging her earlier wording may have been excessive, Wilde made clear her concerns about Peterson's broader influence have not changed.

She said: "My issue with Peterson is a lot of people who are not in any way misogynist have adopted this sanitized version of the same philosophy that's rooted in deep misogyny and weaponized by the incel community."

Wilde added: "The basic point of it is entitlement to power. That is something that many men are struggling with… I was disturbed by what I saw as this misogyny that was being weaponized and leading us to elect Donald Trump twice and beyond that just empower these groups of people who I think are dangerous."

Another source said Wilde's comments should not be viewed as a full retraction of her Peterson criticism, but an attempt to strike a more careful balance in her life with his trolls while continuing to criticize ideas she believes contribute to extremist online communities.

Our insider claimed: "She still fundamentally disagrees with Peterson's worldview, but she recognizes that personal labels can distract from the larger conversation. There was also a genuine awareness that criticism of him can trigger intense online backlash, and she doesn't want to be part of any of that or have a target on her back as she fears some of his more rabid supporters are genuinely dangerous."