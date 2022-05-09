Olivia Wilde & BF Harry Styles Spotted Out Together After She's Awkwardly Served With Custody Papers By Ex Jason Sudeikis

As she walked up to grab the "very mysterious" envelope, she told the crowd, "I'm gonna open it now because it feels timely. Is this a script?"

The actress quickly reviewed the documents and said, "OK. Got it. Thank you."

Sudeikis' rep later released a statement on his behalf, claiming the Ted Lasso actor, 46, had "no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Attendees were just as taken aback by the awkward exchange and Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon LLC, said that was a first for them.